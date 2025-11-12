Hatcher+ FundBuilder Enhances Digital Workflows for Singapore Variable Capital Companies (VCCs)

Builds on more than three years of VCC experience, streamlining fund setup through the Hatcher+ FAAST® FundBuilder and Marketplace

SINGAPORE, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatcher+, a global leader in AI-driven fund management technology, today announced enhanced support for Singapore’s Variable Capital Company (VCC) framework within its FAAST (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) FundBuilder module. The upgrade enables fund managers to accelerate the setup of new VCC structures while simplifying compliance, administration, and stakeholder reporting through the Hatcher+ FAAST platform.Since the introduction of the VCC framework, Hatcher+ has worked alongside local administrators, legal advisors, and fund service providers to help managers adopt and operate within this flexible corporate structure. The latest version of FundBuilder extends that capability with digital onboarding, document automation, integrated service-provider connectivity, and secure data management, reducing setup times from months to days.“The VCC has become a cornerstone of Singapore’s fund ecosystem,” said John Sharp, Managing Partner of Hatcher+. “Our continued investment in digital infrastructure ensures that fund managers can build, launch, and scale VCCs efficiently while maintaining full regulatory alignment.”The enhanced VCC workflows form part of Hatcher+’s broader effort to deliver unified digital fund creation across key global domiciles including Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Switzerland. Through the Hatcher+ FAAST marketplace, fund professionals can access a global network of integrated partners and tools to launch and manage funds end-to-end.For more information on FundBuilder and its Singapore VCC capabilities, now available, visit fundbuilder.hatcher.com or contact fundbuilder@hatcher.com.—END—About Hatcher PlusHatcher Plus ("Hatcher+") develops AI-driven software and data models that power modern fund management. Its FAAST(Funds as a Service Technology) platform combines AI, legaltech, business process automation, and global partnerships with leading service providers to enable fast and efficient creation of investment vehicles, asset and portfolio management, AI-powered multi-system reconciliation, and blockchain-enabled real-time reporting for investors. For more information, please visit https://hq.hatcher.com For media inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.