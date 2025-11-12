RE: Traffic Alert VT Route 7a Shaftsbury

The crash that had been causing delays in this area has been cleared up and traffic should be flowing normally now as weather conditions allow.

Please drive carefully.

US Route 7a is experiencing delays in the area of 6149 VT Route 7a in Shaftsbury due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.