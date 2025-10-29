Aptia Group Opens New Orlando Office, Expanding U.S. Presence and Community Impact

Aptia Logo

Aptia Group Opens New Orlando Office: Grand-opening event features volunteer build of Halloween-themed art kits benefiting A Gift for Teaching and open-house

As we christen our new office in Orlando, we’re grounding the celebration in service. Aptia believes great workplaces uplift the communities around them.” — Jeff Williams, President and CEO Aptia Group

ORLANDO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia Group, the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, today announced the opening of its new Orlando office, marking a continued investment in U.S. growth and client service. To celebrate, Aptia hosted a community-focused open house with “Aptians,” brokers, vendors, and new local connections.“As we christen our new office in Orlando, we’re grounding the celebration in service. Aptia believes great workplaces uplift the communities around them. We’re excited to welcome partners and neighbors into our space and build something meaningful together for our people, our clients, and Central Florida. We couldn’t be more excited to build the next generation of Aptia in our Lake Mary facility.” Jeff Williams, President and CEO, Aptia US.“We’re proud to welcome Aptia Group to Lake Mary—a city where businesses and families thrive together. Their investment brings quality jobs, global expertise, and a commitment to community that reflects the very best of our region. Aptia’s presence further strengthens Lake Mary’s reputation as a hub for innovation and opportunity,” said Mayor David Mealor, City of Lake Mary.In partnership with A Gift for Teaching, guests assembled Halloween-themed art supply kits that will be distributed to classrooms across Central Florida. “A Gift for Teaching is honored to have partnered with Aptia Group during their grand opening event to build Kits of Kids. Thanks to the art kits their team assembled, more students in Central Florida will have the tools and inspiration they need to explore their fullest potential. We’re grateful to Aptia and its partners for rallying behind educators and learners in our community.” Sarah Miller - A Gift for TeachingAbout Aptia GroupAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About A Gift for TeachingA Gift for Teaching is Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers and students in need. Through community partnerships and volunteer events, the organization equips classrooms with essential resources that support learning and creativity. Learn more at agiftforteaching.org.

