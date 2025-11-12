Gentreo Names Natalie Crawford Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Gentreo's New Chief Revenue Officer Natalie Crawford

Life Milestone Company Gentreo Appoints Natalie Crawford as CRO to Lead Revenue Strategy and Expand Estate Planning Partnerships Nationwide

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentreo , the Life Milestone Company, today announced the appointment of Natalie Crawford as Chief Revenue Officer. Crawford will lead sales, partnerships, and revenue strategy as Gentreo expands its life and estate planning platform for families and partners across the United States.“Natalie is a proven builder who aligns distribution, partnerships, and customer success around clear outcomes,” said Renee Fry, CEO and Co-Founder of Gentreo. “Her leadership will accelerate our growth with credit unions, banks, and benefit providers, expanding trusted relationships that deliver meaningful value to families nationwide.”Crawford will oversee go-to-market strategy, partner enablement, and channel economics, including credit union programs where partners can package Gentreo’s planning suite and Digital Vault for members and employers. She will also support the rollout of new Life Milestone solutions and integrations.“I’m thrilled to join Gentreo at such a pivotal time,” said Natalie Crawford, Chief Revenue Officer. “Families and partners alike are looking for practical, trusted ways to prepare for life’s milestones—not someday, but today. Gentreo brings that peace of mind through innovation, simplicity, and purpose, and I’m excited to help scale that impact.”Gentreo helps families create essential documents, securely store them in the Gentreo Digital Vault, share access, and take next steps at key life milestones. With a three-year customer retention rate of 93 percent and growing partnerships nationwide, Gentreo is redefining how families prepare for the future.More about Natalie:Natalie Crawford brings more than two decades of experience spanning business development, public affairs, and organizational leadership to her role as Chief Revenue Officer at Gentreo. A seasoned builder of high-performing teams and growth strategies, she has led initiatives across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors—consistently aligning mission, market opportunity, and measurable impact.Most recently, Natalie founded and scaled Georgia First, a statewide policy and advocacy organization, where she grew operations, partnerships, and revenue to position the organization for long-term impact and growth . Her background also includes senior leadership roles in fintech and higher education, where she built and optimized sales systems, led cross-functional go-to-market teams, and established sustainable revenue models that balanced customer success with organizational growth.As CRO, Natalie is focused on expanding Gentreo’s reach through strategic partnerships, scalable sales frameworks, and data-driven performance management. She is passionate about empowering teams, strengthening client relationships, and creating alignment between product innovation and market expansion.About GentreoGentreo is the simple, affordable, and secure way to plan for today and tomorrow. Gentreo lets users create, store, and share your life and estate planning documents online. With a 92% customer retention rate over three years, Gentreo is trusted by families and organizations nationwide to help users plan for life’s biggest moments and protect those they love. Learn more at www.gentreo.com

