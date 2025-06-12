Gentreo Now Available in Multiple Languages, Expanding Access to Estate Planning for All Families

Gentreo Online Estate and Life Planning

Gentreo now offers its estate planning platform in multiple languages, breaking down barriers and expanding access for diverse families nationwide.

We believe life and estate planning should be accessible for everyone. By offering our services in multiple languages, we’re helping millions secure their future and protect their loved ones.” — Renee Fry, CEO of Gentreo

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentreo , the leader in next-generation life and estate planning, is proud to announce that its user experience is now available in multiple languages—including Spanish, Portuguese, German, French, Chinese, and more—making it easier than ever for families from diverse backgrounds to protect what matters most.With this new multilingual functionality, users can now access Gentreo’s intuitive platform and educational tools in the language they feel most comfortable using. From creating a last will and testament or health care proxy to storing and sharing important documents securely in the Gentreo Digital Vault, families can now take control of their planning with clarity and confidence—without language barriers getting in the way.“We believe life and estate planning should be accessible for everyone,” said Renee Fry, CEO and Co-Founder of Gentreo. “By offering our services in multiple languages, we’re opening the door for millions of individuals and families to take important steps in securing their future and protecting their loved ones.”Gentreo’s new multilingual offerings are part of the company’s commitment to serving users at every life inflection point —whether it’s getting married, having a baby, caring for aging parents, or planning for retirement. Users can create key documents, share access with family or advisors, and update plans as life changes—all in their chosen language.Legal documents, including wills and powers of attorney, must still be printed and executed in English to comply with current U.S. legal standards. However, the platform’s navigation, help guides, and instructions are now more accessible to a broader range of users.To start planning in your preferred language, visit www.gentreo.com About GentreoGentreo is the simple, affordable, and secure way to create, store, and share your life and estate planning documents online. With a 92% customer retention rate over three years, Gentreo is trusted by families and organizations nationwide to help users plan for life’s biggest moments and protect those they love. Learn more at www.gentreo.com

