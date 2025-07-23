Tech Meets Compassion: Duckbill and Gentreo Partner to Reinvent Support for Life Milestones

Gentreo Online Estate and Life Planning Duckbill

Female-Founded Led Companies Unite to Provide Affordable, End-to-End Support for Life’s Biggest Milestones

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duckbill , the leading AI + Human assistant platform, today announced a new partnership with Gentreo , the next-generation life and estate planning company. Together, the companies are transforming how families navigate life’s major milestones — from marriage, divorce, and caregiving to retirement, loss, and legacy planning.Americans are overwhelmed. Over half of Americans feel that time is a luxury that they cannot afford, according to a survey of over 2,000 US adults by Duckbill and Harris Poll last month. Faced with complex logistical and emotional tasks during pivotal life events on top of the expanding list of daily to-do’s, people are craving real support, not just information.“Duckbill is built to help people with the overwhelming tasks that come with life’s hardest transitions, from the paperwork to the emotional bandwidth,” said Meghan Joyce, founder and CEO of Duckbill. “With Gentreo, we are proud to offer our users end-to-end support with direct access to estate planning tools from a trusted expert, at a time when it’s most needed.”Duckbill users navigating estate planning can be seamlessly supported by Gentreo at exclusive reduced rates. Gentreo provides easy-to-create and securely stored state-specific wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and other essential planning tools through its digital platform.Similarly, Gentreo is integrating Duckbill into its own platform to support users during critical life inflection points to action on all the other steps and needs associated with transitions. Whether someone is navigating a death in the family, caregiving for an aging parent, or transitioning through divorce or retirement, Duckbill relieves real burdens by taking care of and taking over necessary life tasks.“Our users are with us during some of the most personal and challenging times in their lives,” said Renee Fry, co-founder and CEO of Gentreo. “With Duckbill, we can go beyond planning and actually help them take action — whether that’s organizing finances or canceling a loved one’s accounts.”Gentreo’s platform is designed to support users through life’s inflection points — including marriage, divorce, inheritance, caregiving, and end-of-life planning. Through this partnership, users will experience contextual prompts within both platforms, offering holistic, integrated tools and services tailored to their journey.This collaboration brings together two female-founded, mission-driven companies committed to demystifying adulthood and making legal and logistical support affordable and accessible to all.To learn more, visit duckbill.ai and gentreo.com.About Gentreo:Gentreo is the simple, affordable, and secure way to create, store, and share your life and estate planning documents online. With a 92% customer retention rate over three years, Gentreo is trusted by families and organizations nationwide to help users plan for life’s biggest moments and protect those they love. Learn more at www.gentreo.com About Duckbill:Duckbill is a Human + AI Personal Assistant Service that combines the speed and intelligence of AI with the persistence and creativity of humans who know how to navigate the real world. Our technology drives hyper-personalization, immediacy, and anticipation. Our humans - who know "impossible" often means "requires additional persuasion" - bring real-world execution and problem-solving. We believe everyone deserves the freedom to focus on what they love—Duckbill makes that possible by handling the tasks you dread. Learn more at www.duckbill.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.