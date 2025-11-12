Farpoint Development & BMarko Structures Announce 10-Year Lease for Modular Data Center Manufacturing in Williamston, SC

BMarko Structures building new facility in South Carolina An example of a Modular Data Center built by BMarko Structures BMarko Structures provides containers for retail use

Leading modular construction & prefabricated data center manufacturer establishes Southeast operations, fueling continued economic momentum along I-85 corridor.

This lease reflects increasing demand for industrial space throughout Upstate. We're pleased to support BMarko's expansion and contribute to Williamston's economic growth.” — Justin Patwin, Principal at Farpoint Development

WILLIAMSTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farpoint Development announces the signing of a 10-year lease with BMarko Structures for its facility located at 134 Long Road in Williamston, South Carolina.BMarko Structures, a leading manufacturer of modular buildings known for their work on notable projects including the popular Bal Harbour Shops pop-up, will establish operations at the Williamston facility, creating 225 full-time jobs. The company's headquarters relocation into South Carolina strengthens the region's growing advanced manufacturing sector and represents a significant investment in the local economy.Since launching in 2014, BMarko Structures has built more than 500,000 square feet of steel modular, wood modular, and shipping container structures across approximately one-third of U.S. states, comprising over 1,000 units.“We chose to establish our Southeast operations in Williamston and partner with Farpoint,” said Antony Kountouris, Chief Executive Officer of BMarko Structures. “The team's professionalism and understanding of our requirements, combined with Williamston's location on the I-85 corridor and skilled workforce, made this the right choice for our growth.”“BMarko Structures' commitment to 134 Long Road confirms the continued demand for manufacturing space along the I-85 corridor,” said Justin Patwin, Principal at Farpoint Development. “This lease reflects increasing demand for industrial space throughout Upstate. We're pleased to support BMarko's expansion and contribute to Williamston's economic growth.”BMarko Structures joins a growing roster of advanced manufacturing and industrial companies choosing industrial properties alongside the I-85 corridor for expansion and new operations, reflecting the region's strengths in logistics, workforce availability, and business climate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.