SoLa Partners Secure Final City Approvals For Development

$303M investment set to anchor Michigan City’s lakefront transformation

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan City has unanimously approved a downtown economic development plan that will help usher in a $303 million lakefront development – one of the largest private investments in the city’s history.SoLa, a 14-story, mixed-use, luxury development at the downtown lakefront shore, is set to officially break ground early next year, after the City Council granted necessary approvals this week. It will create more than 1,000 union construction jobs, followed by 350 permanent jobs, and deliver more than $200 million in new tax revenues.“We are grateful for the city’s trust and support, as well as their belief in what this project will mean for future of this community,” said Scott Goodman, founding principal of Farpoint Development, which is leading the project. “We are excited to continue working together as we move forward with an inspiring development that will serve as a catalyst for continued investment in Michigan City for many years to come.”The City Council this week approved creating a Tax Increment Financing District and Economic Improvement District for the 2.8 acres in the city’s Uptown Arts District, allowing developers to secure private financing at no risk to the city.The 700,000-square-foot, resort-style development overlooking Lake Michigan will be anchored by 170 luxury condominiums, 18 townhomes, a 242-room Renaissance Hotel and 21,000 square feet of high-end retail space. It is set to open in 2028.Farpoint recently announced an agreement with Marriott International to open a Renaissance Hotel on SoLa’s east side, establishing it as a world-class destination for both residents and vacationers alike. Offering convenient access to the Michigan City Harbor, Indiana Dunes National Park, as well as Interstate 94 and the newly upgraded South Shore train line, it’s just a one-hour trip to downtown Chicago.SoLa, designed by award-winning architecture firm KOO, includes a thoughtfully designed, 36,000 square-foot outdoor amenity space between the condominiums and hotel, offering gorgeous views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. Since sales began in February, 30% of the condominiums have sold, including a $2.5 million sale, the highest-value condominium sale in the area’s history.For more information and future updates, please visit www.solamichigancity.com

