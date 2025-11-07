Hotel Chocolat Coming to 830 North Michigan Avenue

Theobroma Cacao Tree of Life - @adrianavilaarts Hotel Chocolat

British chocolatier establishing U.S. flagship café on Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO, IN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farpoint Development and Saxony Properties announced today that Hotel Chocolat has signed a lease at 830 North Michigan Avenue, one of Chicago's most prestigious addresses on the Magnificent Mile.Hotel Chocolat will open its U.S. flagship in a 4,000-square-foot space, which includes a café, on Pearson Avenue, facing Jane Byrne Park. In early 2025, the company opened its first two U.S. locations in Chicago's Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.The British chocolatier’s space will feature café seating in a prominent bump-out and offer specialty chocolates, coffee and chocolate drinks. Hotel Chocolat, acquired by Mars Inc. last year, has an 11-year lease and is scheduled to open for the 2025 holiday season. It represents a continued investment in Chicago by Mars, whose global hub for innovation and sustainability is based on Goose Island.“Hotel Chocolat opened our first physical store in the US in April of 2025 and we are so excited to be opening the doors to a Flagship location in Chicago on the prestigious Magnificent Mile,” said Kelly Goering, General Manager, Hotel Chocolat, US. “The store will host an unparalleled gifting selection, including the iconic Hotel Chocolat Sleekster, featuring 27 of the Hotel Chocolat’s most celebrated chocolates – the perfect gift for any occasion.“Visitors can also expect to see the iconic Wall of Chocolate, showcasing over 100 exquisite recipes, as well as the Velvetiser Café, serving the Hotel Chocolat’s signature drinking chocolate in eighteen irresistible recipes, including Black Forest Gateau and Salted Caramel,” she added. “The store will also have a liquid chocolate tap, allowing chocolate aficionados to drizzle molten chocolate over ice cream or baked goods from our local hero partner, Publican Bakery for an unforgettable flavor experience.”"We are thrilled to welcome Hotel Chocolat to 830 North Michigan Avenue," said Regina Stilp, Founding Principal at Farpoint Development. "This lease demonstrates the continued strength of premier retail space along the Magnificent Mile and validates our commitment to creating exceptional properties that attract world-renowned brands."“We celebrate the confidence that Hotel Chocolat has shown in Chicago and The Magnificent Mile,” said Kimberly Bares, President and CEO of The Magnificent Mile Association. “Their investments reinforce the Avenue’s position as one of the world’s premier destinations for business and experience, and we are eager to watch them thrive.”830 North Michigan Avenue, where the Mag Mile meets the Gold Coast, is at the pumping heart of Chicago, adjacent to the historic water tower, with direct access to retail, dining, cultural institutions, and public transportation.

