Prime Minister Robert Golob hosts a consultation on Science Day

SLOVENIA, November 10 - The idea of establishing a day dedicated to science dates back decades, and this year it has finally come to fruition. The purpose of the new holiday is to increase the visibility of science, bring it closer to the general public, and raise the awareness that knowledge is one of the fundamental values of Slovenian society.

Today's consultation focused on Slovenia's role in the global development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI). Much of the discussion focused on looking ahead, on future opportunities in science, particularly with regard to space exploration, and on whether Slovenia will be able to seize these opportunities and recognise its own potential.

Prime Minister Golob emphasised the importance of rapidly developing technologies and their impact on society. "To provide momentum for today's excellent researchers and for future generations, we must take bold steps as an open society," he stated, emphasising the importance of raising public awareness of AI and of establishing appropriate ethical and regulatory frameworks in this field.

The Prime Minister announced the need for a dedicated national body to address this subject comprehensively, and he invited the participants to collaborate in setting it up. He further emphasised that, before taking any further steps, it is crucial to achieve a national consensus on how to create an environment that will integrate new technologies into everyday life in a responsible and meaningful way.



The consultation's conclusions will guide Slovenia's future direction in AI development and help the Government plan measures for this area and science as a whole.

