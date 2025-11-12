Prison System at the Centre of the 9th National Security Days 2025

SLOVENIA, November 12 - The 9th National Security Days took place in Ljubljana and online on 11–12 November 2025, focusing this year on the prison system as a key element of national security. The event was organised by the Institute for Security Culture (IVK), the Slovenian Association for a Safe World, the Faculty of Criminal Justice and Security of the University of Maribor, and the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Ljubljana.

The opening session featured welcome addresses, among others by Mag. Borut Sajovic, Minister of Defence, Mag. Andreja Kokalj, State Secretary at the Ministry of Justic, and Ms. Tina Heferle, State Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior. During the ceremony, several IVK awards for contributions to national security were presented, including a special recognition to correctional officer Mr. Branko Fon (Ljubljana Prison) for his outstanding work and professionalism.

The first day focused on a round table discussion on the Slovenian prison system, moderated by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rok Hacin (Faculty of Criminal Justice and Security, University of Maribor). The discussion brought together key representatives of both central authorities within the Ministry of Justice – the Slovenian Prison Administration (URSIKS) and the Slovenian Probation Administration (UPRO) – along with their operational leaders. Discussants included Mr. Denis Perše, Director General of the Prison Administration, and Dr. Danijela Mrhar Prelić, Director of the Probation Administration, as well as Mr. Zoran Remic (Governor of Dob pri Mirni Prison) and Mr. Marko Reberšek (Head of Probation Unit Celje). The speakers addressed key issues in the enforcement of custodial and community sanctions, such as overcrowding, staff shortages, safety, and professional development, while emphasising the shared responsibility of prison and probation services in maintaining public safety and supporting rehabilitation. The discussion reaffirmed that the prison system is not merely the final stage of criminal justice but a strategic component of the national security framework, ensuring both security and social reintegration through professional and humane practice.

The second day featured two rich international online sessions with contributions from seven countries, including the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Singapore, Slovenia, and South Africa. Esteemed international experts presented on topics such as balancing security and rehabilitation, radicalisation prevention, staff training and mentorship, and modern correctional intelligence approaches. URSIKS has already established excellent cooperation with several of these partners, and such exchanges further strengthen mutual trust, the knowledge sharing and good practices on current correctional and security challenges.

The event once again underlined the importance and responsibility of the prison system within the national security. Participants agreed that global security challenges—such as migration, radicalisation, and cyber threats—are increasingly affecting prison environments, making inter-agency cooperation, professional development, and staff investment essential for the system’s stability and resilience.

Link to the event: https://www.varensvet.si/9-dnevi-nacionalne-varnosti-11-in-12-november-2025-2-2/