After the world premiere in Paris, the Twingo E-Tech electric is unveiled in Novo mesto

SLOVENIA, November 12 - Production of the new Twingo will start at Revoz at the end of this year, after a record-short development cycle of less than two years.

Matjaž Han, Minister of the Economy, Tourism and Sport of the Republic of Slovenia, said: "With the new electric Twingo, Slovenia is stepping into the future of the automotive industry. This is not just a story about a car, but about people, knowledge and cooperation that push boundaries. We have proved that Slovenia knows how and can succeed when we work together – the state, industry and employees. We are proud to have preserved jobs, created new ones and ensured that Novo mesto remains the industrial heart of Slovenia. This is a story of trust in Slovenian expertise and in the future we are building together."

Jože Bele, President of the Management Board of Revoz, said: "We are thrilled with the Twingo E-Tech electric, which we presented to the Slovenian public today at Revoz. The production project for this revolutionary city car is in its final stages, and with it we will demonstrate that we are capable of meeting the most demanding challenges. The employees of Revoz appreciate the Renault Group's decision to add two additional models to Twingo production in Novo mesto, confirming the Group's confidence in our knowledge and commitment. We also value the support of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia and the local community, which have recognised the project's importance not only for Revoz but for the entire Slovenian economy."

As confirmed last week by Renault Group Executive Director François Provost, the Twingo will be joined in Novo mesto by two other A-segment electric cars, from Dacia and Nissan. Together, the three models will provide a tangible and effective European response to the demands of modern mobility and set new benchmarks for price competitiveness in the market.

Investments in new equipment and technologies for the production of these next-generation electric city cars will help preserve and create jobs at Revoz, strengthen development activities and innovation in industrial processes, and accelerate digitalisation, decarbonisation and cooperation with local research institutes and clusters.

By producing three electric city cars, Revoz is reaffirming its commitment to sustainable, cutting-edge manufacturing for European customers, while the Renault Group is underlining its dedication to strengthening the European automotive sector and its competitiveness.