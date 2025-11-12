Chad Rigetti Joins Quantum Elements’ Board of Directors

Industry pioneer brings industry-relevant experience to startup building AI into quantum algorithm development

I am pleased to join the board of directors at Quantum Elements and support its essential work in making quantum software development more efficient and cost-effective,” — Chad Rigetti

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Elements , an AI-native quantum software development company, today announced the appointment of quantum industry visionary Dr. Chad Rigetti , founder of Sygaldry, former CEO and founder of Rigetti Computing and venture partner with QDNL Participations , to its board of directors.A major pioneering figure in the industry, Rigetti brings a wealth of invaluable experience to Quantum Elements. A quantum computing physicist, Rigetti founded his namesake company in 2013 as one of the first full-stack, dedicated quantum firms – and later one of the first publicly traded companies – in the industry.Among his many industry contributions, Rigetti is credited for accelerating the commercialization of quantum computing with global cloud access to working systems and forging a hybrid quantum-classical approach early on. Leaving the company in 2022, Rigetti Computing remains one of the leading quantum companies in the world.Rigetti joined QDNL Participations in 2023, a $70 million venture capital firm dedicated to investing in early-stage quantum technology companies worldwide, to identify and qualify promising startups and support the development of the fund and its strategy. One of the firm's initial portfolio companies in the US is Quantum Elements. Rigetti is also co-founder of Sygaldry Technologies, a tech company building quantum-accelerated AI servers."I am pleased to join the board of directors at Quantum Elements and support its essential work in making quantum software development more efficient and cost-effective,” said Rigetti. “The team is already leading the industry with its AI-native platform that expands accessibility to more developers. It is exactly what the quantum ecosystem needs right now to achieve real-world solutions.”Izhar Medalsy, CEO of Quantum Elements, said, “We’re grateful for Chad’s strategic vision, experience, technical acumen and industry connections and welcoming him to our board. His insights and guidance will be critical to the growth of our business and the development of our platform as we help organizations achieve useful results with today’s quantum computers.”Prior to founding Rigetti Computing, Rigetti worked in the quantum computing group at IBM. He also holds a Ph.D. in applied physics from Yale University, where he studied under Nobel Prize winner Michel Devoret.About Quantum ElementsFounded in 2023 in Los Angeles, Quantum Elements seeks to transform the quantum computing industry by making the path to real-world commercial applications more efficient and cost-effective through its proprietary, AI-native software stack and world-leading simulator.

