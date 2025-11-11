UPDATE: Road closure - VT Route 100, Waterbury

Vermont Route 100 has been re-opened to traffic.

Difficult driving conditions continue throughout the area. Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

VT Route 100 in Waterbury, known locally as the Waterbury-Stowe Road, is completely blocked & impassable in the area of Gregg Hill Road. This is near the Waterbury/Stowe town line. The closure is due to a crash and icy conditions that are hampering removal of the vehicle. Tow vehicles are on their way to the scene and are working to reopen the roadway as soon as possible. Specific details on the crash are not yet available. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Winter conditions are wide-spread currently and motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel. If you need to drive, please slow down and leave extra space between vehicles.

Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.