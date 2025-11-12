Holiday Celebration at Carnegie Hall Features World Premiere of Mary McDonald's 'Gloria' & Handel's 'Messiah' Highlights

DCINY Conductors Griffith and McDonald A performer's view from the Carnegie Hall stage DCINY, a premiere concert production company

This triumphant musical celebration keeps with DCINY's beloved annual tradition with Santa Claus making his special appearance.

There's something extraordinary about bringing together hundreds of voices to celebrate the season. The energy of performing on this iconic stage is truly magical.” — Mary McDonald, Composer/Conductor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCINY presents "This Is Christmas," a triumphant holiday concert on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Isaac Stern Auditorium / Ronald O. Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019).This extraordinary evening will feature hundreds of voices from across the country uniting as the Distinguished Concerts Singers International, joined by the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra, for a triumphant celebration that ranges from McDonald's jubilant Christmas cantata to the soaring Latin majesty of her new "Gloria" and culminates with the immortal "Hallelujah" chorus.In keeping with DCINY's beloved annual tradition, Santa Claus will make his special appearance to greet concertgoers, adding an extra touch of holiday magic to this festive Carnegie Hall celebration."This concert represents the very heart of what makes the holiday season so special," says Iris Derke, DCINY Co-Founder and General Director, "Mary McDonald's radiant music, combined with the majesty of Handel's 'Messiah,' creates an unforgettable evening that has become a cherished annual tradition for DCINY at Carnegie Hall. We're thrilled to share this joyous celebration with audiences and to premiere Mary's stunning 'Gloria' on this magnificent stage."The evening's centerpiece is the highly anticipated world premiere of McDonald's "Gloria," a three-movement tour de force for chorus and orchestra that draws on centuries of sacred choral tradition while showcasing McDonald's signature gift for soaring melody and dramatic orchestration. Guest conductor Dr. Beth Everett leads this ambitious new work featuring "Gloria in Excelsis Deo," "Et in Terra Pax," and "Gloria Dei Patri."The program opens with McDonald conducting her newest Christmas cantata "This Is Christmas: Celebrating the Heart of Christmas," featuring chart-topping soloist Emily Drennan. From the festive "Christmas Overture" through beloved carols reimagined with fresh orchestrations to the traditional French "He Is Born, the Holy Child," McDonald's music captures both the intimate wonder and grand celebration of the season.Act Two showcases the versatility of McDonald's artistry with contemporary arrangements including Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith's "Christmas Hymn," the hauntingly beautiful Austrian lullaby "Still, Still, Still," and the powerful worship anthem "Behold Our God."The evening culminates as DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith takes the podium for the most thrilling movements from Handel's "Messiah" in Mozart's brilliant orchestration. Featuring "For unto us a child is born," "Glory to God," and the legendary "Hallelujah" chorus, this finale promises to bring the audience to its feet.Mary McDonald has established herself as one of sacred music's most prolific composers with a career spanning over forty years and more than 1,500 compositions published by every major church music publisher. The first woman President of the Southern Baptist Church Music Conference, McDonald retired after 36 years as accompanist for the Tennessee Men's Chorale, and has appeared at Carnegie Hall four times as both pianist and conductor, most recently conducting the Festival of Christmas in November 2022.Jonathan Griffith, DCINY's co-founder and artistic director, is an acclaimed conductor, educator, and lecturer who has led performances across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Conducting highlights include U.S. premieres of Karl Jenkins' "Stabat Mater," "The Armed Man," and "Te Deum," and world premieres by Eric Funk, Seymour Bernstein, and Robert Convery. In 2019, Maestro Griffith recorded Handel's "Messiah" with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, and recently conducted sold-out performances with the Zagreb Philharmonic and Croatian National Theater orchestra.Emily Drennan is a #1 Billboard charting producer and #2 artist who has been featured as soloist at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Radio City Music Hall. She has performed as guest soloist with symphonies over 100 times and is a published ASCAP and Recording Academy (GRAMMY) songwriter, producer, and composer.Dr. Beth Everett is Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Mississippi College and serves as Artistic Director of The Mississippi Chorus. She recently served as music director for Zilker Theatre Productions in Austin, Texas, where "Matilda" won Best Musical in the Broadway World Austin Awards.Distinguished Concerts Singers International:Alabama Civic Chorale (AL); Algoa Music Ministry (South Africa); Asbury United Methodist Church Chancel Choir, Birmingham (AL); Belin Memorial United Methodist Church (SC); Bethel Baptist Praise Choir (NM); The Cocoa Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir (FL); Courthouse Community United Methodist Church Chancel Choir (VA); Dandridge Community Choir (TN); Daytona Beach Choral Society (FL); First Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro Chancel Choir (NC); First Methodist Church Morehead City Chancel Choir (NC); Grassy Pond Baptist Church (SC); Green Valley Presbyterian Church (NV); Holy Family Maronite Church Choir (MN); Juda Zion Community Church Choir (WI); Knoxville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church Choir (TN); "The Light of the World Church" Choir (CA); McCabe United Methodist Chancel Choir (ND); The Mississippi Chorus (MS); Morningside Baptist Church Choir (SC); New Covenant United Methodist Church Chancel Choir (FL); Newton County High School Choir (MS); Our Savior Lutheran Church Choir (CA); Sanctuary Choir, First Presbyterian Church, Greenville, SC; Sanctuary Choir, Manchaca United Methodist Church (TX); The Sanctuary Choir of First Baptist Church, Pine Bluff (AR); The Sanctuary Choir of First Baptist Sylvester (GA); Sharp Memorial United Methodist Church Adult Choir (GA); Smith River Singers (VA); St. Mark's Lutheran Church's Chancel Choir (FL); Sunday 7pm Choir (Canada); Trinity Bible Church Choir (IA); Trinity Lutheran Church Choir (OH); White Bluff Chapel Choir (TX); Witness Music Utah (UT); The Worship Place Choir (TX); Zanesville Civic Chorus (OH); And individual singers from around the globe.Program notes and text translations are available: www.DCINY.org/events/this-is-christmas Event Details at a Glance:What: "This Is Christmas" featuring Mary McDonald, Dr. Beth Everett, and Jonathan GriffithWhen: Monday, December 1, 2025, at 7:00 PMWhere: Isaac Stern Auditorium / Ronald O. Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall (881 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019)Program: Featuring Mary McDonald's "This Is Christmas," world premiere of "Gloria," and highlights from Handel's "Messiah"Tickets: www.carnegiehall.org or 212-247-7800Info: www.dciny.org/events/this-is-christmas

