Rising Star of Sacred Music Takes NYC by Storm with Explosive New work SOLAS with DCINY

Heather Sorenson, Conductor/Composer Producing concerts of excellence since 2008 A performer's view from the Carnegie Hall stage

Heather Sorenson's Carnegie Hall Premiere with DCINY Signals Major Shift in Contemporary Choral Music

Heather Sorenson represents everything DCINY stands for: fearless artistry, profound connection, and music that truly transforms lives. She's changing the conversation about what sacred music can be.” — Iris Derke, DCINY Co-Founder & General Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When hundreds of voices unite on the hallowed stage of Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Auditorium on Monday, NOVEMBER 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM, they won't be singing centuries-old masterworks. Instead, DCINY presents the Carnegie Hall premiere of SOLAS: Foundations of Faith, an electrifying evening devoted entirely to the bold, genre-defying music of Heather Sorenson , the dynamic composer redefining what sacred music can be."My greatest calling is using music to connect people with God. SOLAS explores the foundations of faith through a musical language that speaks to both the heart and the soul." — Heather Sorenson, Composer/ConductorForget dusty hymns and predictable arrangements. Sorenson, whose works are now performed in thousands of venues worldwide through major publishers including Hal Leonard, Shawnee Press, and Alfred Music, is breaking every rule in the sacred music playbook.The evening showcases two powerhouse works: the world premiere of SOLAS (Latin, meaning “alone” or “only), a sweeping commissioned piece honoring the five foundational Solas of the Christian faith. Sorenson’s emotionally charged Requiem, written to offer hope, healing, and comfort to all who have experienced the sting of loss, will complete the soulful programming for the evening. Both pieces demonstrate why this Dallas-based composer has become one of the most in-demand voices in contemporary music, seamlessly weaving classical sophistication with modern accessibility, leaving audiences and performers breathless.Recent commissions from Texas A&M University and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation, plus the DCINY scheduled 2026 World Premiere of her new work Jubilaeum: A Christmas Oratorio, have cemented Sorenson's status as a composer who is making a permanent stance for herself.For this landmark evening, choirs from across North America, from Texas to British Columbia, converge as the Distinguished Concerts Singers International in New York alongside powerhouse guest artists Soprano HEATHER LAKE BAYS, Tenor LAYKE JONES, and Pianist CAMERON CODY. Dr. KEVIN KLOTZ, returning to Carnegie after his triumphant 2018 appearance, shares the podium leading the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra. The message is clear: Sacred Music has a new voice.EVENT DETAILS: SOLAS: Foundations of Faith The Music of Heather Sorenson; DCINY Concert Series; Monday, November 17, 2025, 7:00 PM; Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10019Tickets: NOW AVAILABLE for purchase at www.carnegiehall.org or www.dciny.org For more information:ABOUT DISTINGUISHED CONCERTS INTERNATIONAL NEW YORK (DCINY): Founded by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, DCINY is the leading producer of dynamically charged musical excellence. With its unforgettable concert experiences in renowned venues, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the Power of Performance. DCINY has been named "Top 10% Things to Do Worldwide" by TripAdvisor (2024, 2025).DISTINGUISHED CONCERTS SINGERS INTERNATIONAL: The Chapelwood United Methodist Choir (TX); Colonial Park United Church of Christ Sanctuary Choir (PA); First Church Coral Springs (FL); First United Methodist Church Waynesville Chancel Choir (NC); Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir (SC); Haywood Choral Society (NC); Holy Spirit Lutheran Church (SC); Houston Choral Society (TX); Lynn Valley Voices (Canada); Maple Ridge Choral Society (Canada); Memorial Lutheran Church Choir (IA); Pensacola Christian College (FL); Richardson Community Chorale (TX); Smyrna First United Methodist Church Music Ministry (GA); South Sub Church Choir (CO); St. Angela Merici Chancel Choir (TX); St. Peter's Lutheran Church (TX); Whitewater, WI First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir (WI); And Individual Singers from around the globe.MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Heather Sorenson is available for interviews, podcast appearances, and feature stories. To schedule an interview or request press tickets, high-resolution photos, and/or music samples, please contact Press@DCINY.org or 212.707.8566 x300.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.