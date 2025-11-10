Empowering Two-Act Concert Celebrates Resilience and Marks 25th Anniversary of 'Sing for the Cure' at Lincoln Center

Conductors Seelig and Powell David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center DCINY, a premiere concert production company

Hundreds of voices with orchestra join for an evening with DCINY, celebrating legacy and resilience found through music that moves, inspires, and heals.

This concert is a rallying cry, a testament to our strength as women—young and old, and a celebration of our unbreakable spirit as we rise together in song.” — Dr. Rosephanye Powell

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCINY presents "Sing for the Cure - Still I Rise," a transformative two-act concert on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center (10 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023). The concert will stream on the DCINY YouTube Channel for 30 days following the performance.Hundreds of voices from Distinguished Concerts Singers International unite with the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra for an evening celebrating legacy and resilience found through music that moves, inspires, and heals; Drs. Rosephanye Powell and Tim Seelig conducting.ACT ONE: Still I Rise - The Music of Rosephanye PowellDr. Rosephanye Powell, one of America's most celebrated choral composers, takes the podium to conduct seven of her powerful works, from the bold "Celebrate Us!" to the triumphant title piece "Still I Rise." Her music has resonated in venues from Carnegie Hall to London's Cadogan Hall, performed by Grammy-winning Chanticleer, the St. Olaf Choir, and Cantus.Recent honors include the American Choral Directors Association's 2025 Raymond Brock Commission and Harvard University's prestigious Luise Vosgerchian Teaching Award. Featured artists: soloist Neshawn Calloway and pianist Haein Kim.ACT TWO: Sing for the Cure - A 25th Anniversary CelebrationLegendary conductor Tim Seelig leads the milestone performance of "Sing for the Cure," which premiered in 2000 at Dallas's Meyerson Symphony Center with narrator Dr. Maya Angelou. Born from personal loss and a call to action by Susan G. Komen Foundation founder Nancy Brinker, this groundbreaking work weaves ten commissioned compositions with poignant titles like "Who Will Curl My Daughter's Hair?" and "Borrowed Time”, into a tapestry of survivor stories.“There are few works one can compare to Sing For The Cure. It is part Broadway show and part Oratorio. It was designed to tell stories of all people impacted by cancer…we hear from the child, the spouse, the mother and more. The chorus, orchestra, narrators and soloists join together to proclaim renewed energy in the fight against breast cancer. There is hope in that fight.” – Tim SeeligPerformed hundreds of times across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., the 25th anniversary tour culminates tonight at Lincoln Center. Featured artists: narrators and soloists Denise Lee and Traci Elaine Lee (Lincoln Center debut), pianist Antoine Spencer, and ASL Interpreter Rick Haffner.Dr. Seelig, Artistic Director of Portland Sage Singers, Conductor Laureate of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, and subject of Emmy-winning documentary After Goodbye: An AIDS Story.Distinguished Concerts Singers International: Auburn University Women's Chorus (AL) - Dr. Rosephanye Powell, Director; Center for Creative Arts Women's Ensemble (TN) - Neshawn Calloway, Director; Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley (TX) - Joel LaMar Cruz, Director; Gay Men's Chorus of Charlotte (NC) - John Quillin, Director; Greenville Gay Men's Chorus (SC) - Jared Fricks, Director; Northwest Women's Chorale (Port Angeles, WA) - Joy A. Lingerfelt, Director; plus individual singers from around the globe.ABOUT DISTINGUISHED CONCERTS INTERNATIONAL NEW YORK (DCINY): Founded by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, DCINY is the leading producer of dynamically charged musical excellence. With its unforgettable concert experiences in renowned venues, empowering educational programs, and global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of performance.Ticket Information: Tickets are available through Lincoln Center: www.lincolncenter.org/venue/david-geffen-hall/sing-for-the-cure-341 Program notes and text translations are available at www.dciny.org/events/sing-for-the-cure-still-i-rise MEDIA AVAILABILITY: DCINY Performing Artists are available for interviews, podcast appearances, and feature stories. To schedule an interview or request high-resolution photos, music samples, and b-roll footage, please contact Press@DCINY.org or 212.707.8566 x300.Concert Stream will be available to watch for 30 days post-event: https://www.youtube.com/@DCINY/videos Event Details for Listing:What: "Sing for the Cure - Still I Rise"When: Sunday, November 23, 2025 at 7:00 PMWhere: Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall, Lincoln CenterTickets: www.lincolncenter.org/venue/david-geffen-hall/sing-for-the-cure-341 Info: www.dciny.org/events/sing-for-the-cure-still-i-rise/

