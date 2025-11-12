DonutNV Launches 'Giving Back. Giving Thanks.' Campaign, Donating Over 100 Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

One Meal On Behalf Of Every Franchisee Nationwide – Nominations Open Through November 15th

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the spirit of gratitude and community support, DonutNV, the innovative mobile donut franchise revolutionizing the sweet treat industry, today announced its "Giving Back. Giving Thanks." campaign. As Thanksgiving approaches, DonutNV is committing to donate more than 100 complete Thanksgiving meals – one for every franchisee across the country – to families facing hardship this holiday season.This heartfelt initiative underscores DonutNV's dedication to the communities that fuel its growth. Nominations are free and open to anyone who knows a deserving family in need. To participate, visit DonutNV's official Facebook post and follow the simple instructions to submit a nomination. The deadline is November 15th, so act fast to help spread the joy of the holidays."DonutNV's 'Giving Back. Giving Thanks.' campaign is a true reflection of the unbreakable bond within our franchise family," said Amanda Gingold, President of DonutNV. "The strength of the DonutNV system lies in our collective power – with over 100 dedicated franchisees nationwide, we're able to amplify our impact and give back in meaningful ways. It's this 'power in numbers' that allows us to support the very communities that champion our local business owners every day. Together, we're not just serving donuts; we're serving hope and gratitude."DonutNV invites the public to join in this season of giving by sharing the nomination post with friends, family, and neighbors. Every nomination helps ensure that no family goes without a warm, nourishing meal this Thanksgiving.For more information about DonutNV's franchising opportunities and how you can join this thriving brand, visit DonutNVFranchise.com . Learn about locations, menu innovations, and the DonutNV story at DonutNV.com About DonutNVDonutNV is the premier mobile mini donut franchise that brings hot, made-to-order mini donuts directly to customers with their eye-catching trucks and trailers. Founded on innovation, quality, and community, DonutNV empowers entrepreneurs with a scalable business model that's as sweet as its treats. With franchise opportunities available nationwide, DonutNV is sweetening the path to entrepreneurial success. For franchising details, visit DonutNVFranchise.com.

