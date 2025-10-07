Chip and Ruth Berdinis Celebrate Third Year of DonutNV Success in Egg Harbor, NJ

The benefits you will gain will far exceed the drawbacks. While it can be stressful at times and there are still risks involved, if you are successful, the rewards will last a lifetime.” — Chip Berdinis

EGG HARBOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chip and Ruth Berdinis, owners of DonutNV of Egg Harbor, New Jersey , are marking their third year of business with remarkable success, transforming their local community through their passion for hot, fresh mini-donuts and fresh-squeezed lemonade. Their dedication to community engagement, strategic business development, and adherence to DonutNV’s proven system has solidified their reputation as beloved local entrepreneurs.From the outset, Chip and Ruth were drawn to DonutNV for its visionary leadership and unique product. “We chose DonutNV for two reasons,” they explain. “First, and foremost is because of DonutNV founders Amanda and Alex Gingold. Through multiple leadership Zoom calls and our confirmation day visit where we had a chance to meet with them one-on-one, we could sense their passion for their brand. We were confident that they had created a well-thought-out system that we could successfully execute. Second is the product itself. Once we got inside the trailer and tasted the donuts and lemonade, we knew this was something unique and special.” This conviction has fueled their success, allowing them to hit the ground running with a turn-key system that provided immediate momentum.The couple’s commitment to their community has been a cornerstone of their business. By partnering with schools, sports teams, religious organizations, and PTOs, they have raised nearly $5,000 through fundraising events. “Fundraising is absolutely a part of our business,” they share. “We work with schools and other organizations to help make their events sweet as well as financially rewarding to help them raise funds. It helps our business grow because these events provide us with opportunities to share our product with more people which results in additional business down the road. It also enhances our relationships with the community.” These efforts have not only supported local causes but also expanded their customer base, creating lasting connections in South Jersey.Chip and Ruth attribute their achievements to their adherence to DonutNV’s franchise system and active participation in its support network. “There are many avenues of communication where we receive support including ongoing coaching, subject matter expert calls and town hall zoom sessions, complimented by an annual conference that brings franchise partners together from across the country,” they note. “It’s important to make use of the tools you are provided and to actively participate and engage.” Their proactive approach, including providing feedback to the corporate team, has helped refine the brand and drive their own success. “It takes visionaries to create a successful business/franchise,” they add. “At our stage in life, we didn’t have the luxury of time to create and develop a business from scratch. The turn-key benefit of the DonutNV system was very appealing to us since we were able to hit the ground running immediately after training.”Their diverse backgrounds—Chip in casino management and Ruth in administrative, customer service, and non-profit work with the elderly—have equipped them with the skills to manage the multifaceted demands of franchise ownership. A typical day might involve office work, networking, or serving customers from their eye-catching trailer. “Event days are the fun days,” they say. “These are the days that being a DonutNV franchisee makes all the hard days before it worth it. We share our delicious goodies with everyone. There are smiles, OMG’s and more fun than most people can only imagine and this is my life! We are so grateful!”The community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the “ingenious idea of the ‘Watch the Donuts’ window,” the trailer’s cleanliness, and the freshness of the made-to-order donuts and lemonade. This enthusiasm has translated into strong community support and a growing following, further amplified by their family’s pride. “Everyone has been very supportive,” they share. “Our families and friends are so thrilled for us. They are so happy to see us enjoying our lives and the fruits of our labor.”Looking ahead, Chip and Ruth aim to expand their reach and streamline operations. “Our goal is to continue building a following in and around our territory,” they say. “If we can grow to a high enough level, being able to give someone a chance to learn how to manage the day-to-day operations of our trailers.” They also plan to enhance their social media presence and networking efforts to boost brand recognition and revenue.For aspiring entrepreneurs, Chip and Ruth offer heartfelt advice: “The benefits you will gain will far exceed the drawbacks. While it can be stressful at times and there are still risks involved, if you are successful, the rewards will last a lifetime. Be prepared to fail but learn from your mistakes and keep moving forward. Be honest with yourself and give it your all. It will take time but prepare yourself for the marathon ahead of you. It is well worth it.”As they enter their third year, Chip and Ruth Berdinis continue to make South Jersey sweeter, one donut at a time, proving that passion, community focus, and a strong franchise system are the recipe for lasting success.About DonutNVDonutNV is a national franchise known for its hot, fresh mini-donuts and fresh-squeezed lemonade, served from vibrant mobile trailers. With over 100 locations across the United States, DonutNV combines a unique product with a proven business model, empowering franchisees like Chip and Ruth Berdinis to bring joy to their communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.