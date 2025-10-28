DonutNV Welcomes Second-Generation Franchisee Sheri Johnson to Aledo, TX

DonutNV brings the party to your next event. Book a truck at DonutNV.com!

ALEDO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV, the beloved mobile franchise known for its hot, fresh mini donuts and freshly squeezed lemonades, is thrilled to celebrate the continued success and growth of its Aledo, Texas location under the new leadership of second-generation franchisee Sheri Johnson. Sheri is excited to bring her passion for community engagement and business growth to elevate the DonutNV experience in Aledo and surrounding areas, including Weatherford, Hudson Oaks, Willow Park, Benbrook, and Fort Worth.Sheri Johnson, a seasoned entrepreneur with a background in real estate, title services, and oil and gas management, took over the Aledo DonutNV franchise with a vision to create lasting community connections and build a legacy for her family. “We love DonutNV! When people see our bright, cheerful trailer, it automatically brings a smile to their face,” Sheri shared. “We believe in the goodness this brand stands for, and we’re excited to grow it to new heights in our community.”Sheri’s focus is on continuing to further develop DonutNV as the go-to sweet treat experience for local events in the Aledo area, from college football games and weddings to fall festivals, trade days, and rodeos. Her team is dedicated to delivering joy through their signature offerings, including fan-favorite donut flavors like Cinnamon Roll, Strawberry Shortcake, and Maple Bacon, paired with refreshing lemonades like Original and Mango Habanero. “We want to be the smile on our guests faces,” Sheri said. “Donuts and lemonade are fun and delicious, and we aim to make every event we attend unforgettable.”Guided by Walt Disney’s philosophy, “Do what you do so well that they will want to see it again and bring their friends,” Sheri is committed to fostering lasting relationships with customers and event organizers. Her goal is to make DonutNV synonymous with celebration in the Aledo area, ensuring that every event is sweetened with their made-to-order treats. “We make hot, fresh mini donuts and fresh-squeezed lemonade,” Sheri emphasized. “The best part? We bring the party to you and make your event sweet!”As a second-generation franchisee, Sheri is driven by a long-term vision to create a legacy for her daughter and granddaughters. “Our goal is to establish financial freedom and a lasting business that we can pass down through the generations,” she explained. By strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones, Sheri aims to solidify DonutNV’s presence as a community staple. Over the next 3-5 years, she plans to expand the franchise’s reach, making it the premier choice for major community events and private celebrations alike.Sheri and her team at DonutNV Aledo, Texas are committed to growing the DonutNV brand in Aledo, building on the foundation laid by the previous franchisee. With her entrepreneurial experience and passion for community involvement, Sheri is poised to take the business to new heights. “We wanted something different from the typical stressed-out work life,” Sheri noted. “DonutNV’s joyful brand and supportive franchise family were the perfect fit for us.”

