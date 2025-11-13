Southern Steer Butcher Opens Its First Location in the Bluegrass State

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new modern butcher experience has arrived in the Bluegrass State!Known for their hand-cut steaks, marinated steak and chicken, handmade sausage, gourmet burgers, and homemade sides, Southern Steer Butcher brings a modern twist on a nostalgic and traditional business – the neighborhood butcher. The new location is in Louisville at 12907 Factory Lane.New owners, John and Chelsea Kropp, are enthusiastic to finally open their doors to the Louisville community. “Our family has fallen in love with Louisville’s rich culture and deep-rooted Southern hospitality—it’s everything that makes this city a perfect fit for Southern Steer’s high-quality products. From the timeless traditions of horse racing and bourbon to the warmth of community gatherings, we’re confident our offerings will enhance these cherished experiences. We’re thrilled to open our doors and begin serving this incredible community. Giving back and partnering with local organizations is at the heart of our mission, and we’re truly grateful for the support of our friends and family. This next chapter is full of promise, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.”Greg Snyder, the founder of the Southern Steer Butcher, is proud of the work John and Chelsea put into learning the principles of the company, namely around hospitality and quality, and is excited for them to bring Southern Steer to Kentucky. “We are incredibly excited about our franchise partners in Louisville,” said Greg. “They will deliver the Southern Steer Butcher culture and hospitality that we have become known to deliver.”Southern Steer Butcher, Louisville, will open this weekend with free samples of homemade sausages, marinated steak tips, and more. They will also offer their famous, vacuum-tumbled and flavor-infused marinated chicken for $2.99 per lb at the Grand Opening event on Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16. Southern Steer Butcher is open seven days a week, 10:00am – 7:00pm Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 10:00am to 5:00pm.For more information about the store and the Grand Opening event, visit www.southernsteer.com/louisville ****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates twelve stores in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, and Kentucky with plans to open new locations in Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Nevada soon. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

