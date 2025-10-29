Southern Steer Butcher Opens Its First Colorado location in Greenwood Village

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known for their hand-cut steaks, marinated steak and chicken, handmade sausage, gourmet burgers, and homemade sides, Southern Steer Butcher is now open in greater Denver in Greenwood Village, bringing a modern twist to the nostalgic neighborhood butcher.The owner of the new franchise location couldn’t be more excited to bring the concept to the Denver area. “I’m a big foodie, and I love to cook,” he said. “The best part about Southern Steer, to me, is not only do we provide premium steak, chicken, sausage, burgers, and sides, but it’s the education and experience we can provide for our customers. We’ll recommend the best ways to prepare, season, and cook the protein, plus, recommend sides for easy pairing. It’s a completely different experience to any grocery store or butcher you’ve been to.”Southern Steer Butcher Greenwood Village will host its Grand Opening event on Saturday and Sunday, November 1 and 2. The Grand Opening will feature a sampling of some of the food that made Southern Steer famous, plus, an amazing offer to try up to three lbs of their specially marinated chicken for only $2.99 per lb. For more information on the store, and the Grand Opening event, visit www.southernsteer.com/Greenwood-Village ****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates eleven stores in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Colorado with plans to open new locations in Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Nevada soon. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

