Southern Steer Butcher Opens Second Location in Greater Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new modern butcher experience has arrived in the Oak Hill neighborhood of Austin, Texas!Known for their hand-cut steaks, marinated steak and chicken, handmade sausage, gourmet burgers, and homemade sides, Southern Steer Butcher brings a modern twist on a nostalgic and traditional business – the neighborhood butcher.Southern Steer Butcher of Texas is opening the second location a little over a year after their first franchised location opened in Lakeway.“The Lakeway community gave us great positive feedback on both the quality and the experience of Southern Steer Butcher,” said the owners. “We’re excited to bring the concept to the Oak Hill community as well. Not only will we provide the premium products our Lakeway customers have come to know and love, but we’ll show how to properly prepare, season, and cook them for the ultimate experience. We’ll also recommend sides to pair with your proteins, and even a bottle of wine or two.”Greg Snyder, the founder of the Southern Steer Butcher, noted the exceptional look and feel that the Steer Ventures I, LLC team of franchisees brought to Texas communities. “They are passionate about quality and about the in-store experience, helping us develop new premium concepts like in-house dry-aged steaks, which we’ve introduced at other Southern Steer locations. They are innovative franchisees and I’m excited that they are introducing more stores to the Austin community.”Southern Steer Butcher, Oak Hill, opened last weekend with special offers, samples of some of the food that made Southern Steer famous, and even a special appearance by renowned social media influencer and NYT Best Selling author, Arnie “ArnieTex” Segovia (@ArnieTex).Southern Steer Butcher is open seven days a week, 10:00am – 7:00pm Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Sundays. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com/Oak-Hill ****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates eleven stores in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Colorado with plans to open new locations in Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Nevada soon. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.