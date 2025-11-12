AccessPlus Celebrates Completion of New Lenox Public Safety Building as Voice and Data Provider

AccessPlus Company Logo

This new facility represents a major step forward for the community, and we’re honored to deliver the technology foundation that helps keep residents connected and safe.” — Chaz Garrity, Vice President of Sales

LENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccessPlus joined community members and local officials on Friday, November 7, to celebrate the grand opening of the Town of Lenox’s new Public Safety Building, a milestone project that will serve as the new home for the Lenox Police and Fire Departments.

AccessPlus is proud to have been selected as the voice and data provider for the new facility, implementing a complete technology infrastructure designed to support the town’s essential services with exceptional reliability and performance.

As part of this project, AccessPlus, an ITT72 state contract provider, delivered multiple new high-speed fiber internet connections to the Public Safety Building and procured primary internet connectivity through its partnership with the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, expanding and enhancing broadband access throughout the region. The project also includes SD-WAN technology and secondary internet circuit to ensure continuous, redundant connectivity, providing the highest level of uptime and resilience for critical emergency operations.

In addition, AccessPlus installed a modern cloud-based phone system and IP phone equipment, delivering advanced communication capabilities that will support the building and its departments for years to come.

“It’s been a pleasure partnering with the Town of Lenox and Town Manager Jay R. Green, J.D., on this important project,” said Chaz Garrity, Vice President of Sales at AccessPlus. “This new facility represents a major step forward for the community, and we’re honored to deliver the technology foundation that helps keep residents connected and safe.”

The $25 million Public Safety Complex, overseen by the town’s Permanent Building Committee, brings together Lenox’s Police, Fire, and Emergency Management departments under one roof, designed for efficiency, collaboration, and community readiness.

About AccessPlus

AccessPlus is a local leader in business voice and data connectivity, fiber internet, and managed network solutions, serving communities and organizations across Western Massachusetts and the Northeast. With more than 20 years of experience, AccessPlus is known for its locally based technical and support teams, exceptional customer service, and commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality connectivity for businesses, municipalities, and homes.

AccessPlus is led by CEO Kevin Alward and COO Jason Cummins, both of whom bring decades of telecommunications and leadership experience.

AccessPlus is part of the RingSquared group of brands, offering comprehensive end-to-end communications platforms for voice, data, tracking, analytics, networking, and connectivity solutions. The RingSquared portfolio includes RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, MegaWatt Fiber, Dial800, and Kall8. Learn more at www.getaccessplus.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.