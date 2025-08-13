AccessPlus Awarded Additional Funding to Expand Fiber Internet Access in Pittsfield

AccessPlus Awarded Third Round MBI Grant Funding

Latest grant enables AccessPlus to now connect 832 Pittsfield housing units with high-speed fiber internet

We continue to be dedicated to providing Pittsfield with fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet. This funding ensures a typically underserved community gets the connectivity it needs.” — Kevin Alward, AccessPlus CEO

PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccessPlus is pleased to announce it has been awarded additional funding in the third round of the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s (MBI) Residential Retrofit Program, part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s initiative to modernize public and affordable housing internet infrastructure.

This latest grant now allows AccessPlus to connect a total of 832 housing units, bringing the number of awarded properties to 16 for AccessPlus.

AccessPlus remains the only award winner to offer a minimum starting speed of 500 Mbps for all households, with the option to upgrade to multi-gig fiber internet for even faster browsing, streaming, and uploads.

“We continue to be dedicated to providing Pittsfield with fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet,” said Kevin Alward, AccessPlus CEO. “This funding ensures a typically underserved community gets the connectivity it needs.”

With over 20 years providing voice and data services in the Berkshires, AccessPlus is deeply committed to supporting the growth and success of the region.

AccessPlus connected the first business to its fiber network in 2024 and broke ground on Pittsfield’s larger fiber build this summer. Construction is currently underway to install the underground fiber to businesses and residents in the first construction zone – including households from the previous grant award.

Looking ahead, AccessPlus will submit proposals for another round of MBI Residential Retrofit Program grant funding that opens this fall.

For more information about AccessPlus, and to check availability at your address, visit www.getaccessplus.com.

About AccessPlus

AccessPlus is a leading provider of reliable, affordable, and future-ready connectivity solutions to businesses and homes across Western Massachusetts, Block Island, RI, and the Capital District of New York. AccessPlus is led by CEO Kevin Alward and COO Jason Cummins, both of whom bring decades of telecommunications and leadership experience.

AccessPlus is part of the RingSquared family of brands, offering comprehensive end-to-end communications platforms for voice, data, tracking, analytics, networking, and connectivity solutions. The RingSquared portfolio includes RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, MegaWatt Fiber, Dial800, and Kall8.

For further information, please visit GetAccessPlus.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.