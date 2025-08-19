Pittsfield City Council Approves AccessPlus Fiber Optic Build Throughout the City

AccessPlus Fiber - Pittsfield Phase 1 Build is Live

AccessPlus: We’re Here, We’re Live, We’re Building Pittsfield’s Fiber Future

Our goal is to connect all of Pittsfield within the next three years. Phase One is already underway and scheduled for completion by December 2025.” — Kevin Alward, CEO of AccessPlus

PITTSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccessPlus has reached a milestone in its citywide fiber-optic network project for Pittsfield, MA, recently securing City Council approval for the build. While construction on the first phase has been in the planning and permitting stages, and AccessPlus has already received state grant awards through the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, the council’s support marks a significant milestone for both the company and the community.

AccessPlus is the first new fiber network provider to receive city approval for a comprehensive build in Pittsfield, a designation company leaders say reflects their deep roots in the region. With office space downtown and warehouse space in Pittsfield, along with hundreds of existing business and government clients in the area, AccessPlus is an active member of 1Berkshire, the Berkshire Innovation Center, Downtown Pittsfield, Inc., and sponsors many community events year-round.

“Our goal is to connect all of Pittsfield within the next three years,” said Kevin Alward, CEO of AccessPlus. “Phase One is already underway and scheduled for completion by December 2025. Weather always plays a role in how the build phase will go, but our team is excited and working at a great pace to bring this project to life.”

Delivering voice, internet, and managed network services to the Berkshires for more than two decades, AccessPlus is now building the fastest internet available on the market today, with speeds up to 20 Gbps. The new high-speed fiber network is designed to meet the city’s needs now and in the future.

Residents in active build areas can place orders now, while those outside the initial phase are encouraged to submit pre-orders so their neighborhoods can be prioritized. More information is available at www.GetAccessPlus.com.

About AccessPlus

AccessPlus is a leading provider of reliable, affordable, and future-ready connectivity solutions to businesses and homes across Western Massachusetts, Block Island, RI, and the Capital District of New York. AccessPlus is led by CEO Kevin Alward and COO Jason Cummins, both of whom bring decades of telecommunications and leadership experience.

AccessPlus is part of the RingSquared family of brands, offering comprehensive end-to-end communications platforms for voice, data, tracking, analytics, networking, and connectivity solutions. The RingSquared portfolio includes RingSquared Telecom, RingSquared International, AccessPlus, MegaWatt Fiber, Dial800, and Kall8.

For further information, please visit GetAccessPlus.com.

