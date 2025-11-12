Zion Outdoors Completes Its 5th Walkways 4 Warriors Project, Honoring Army Veteran and First Responder Eric

Zion Outdoors honors Army Vet & First Responder Eric and K9 Jarno with its 5th Walkways 4 Warriors Gem-Scape® patio transformation in Austin, TX.

Walkways 4 Warriors isn’t just about craftsmanship; it’s about gratitude. Each project honors the sacrifices that let us live and build freely.” — Jordan Winar

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Veterans Day, Zion Outdoors announced the completion of its fifth Walkways 4 Warriors project—an initiative dedicated to transforming the homes of America’s veterans through premium concrete resurfacing and artistic overlay work. This year’s recipient, Eric, an Army Veteran and K9 Handler, received a full Gem-Scapepatio transformation, giving his home a durable, stone-like surface designed for beauty, longevity, and daily connection with the outdoors.Eric’s service extends beyond the military. As a first responder and handler for his highly trained K9 partner Jarno, he played an integral role in major public safety operations throughout Austin. Jarno, who met four U.S. Presidents and contributed to the investigation of the Austin serial bomber case, served alongside Eric as both a protector and a community asset.“Being able to honor warriors like Eric and Jarno is the heart of this program,” said Jordan Winar, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors.For Winar, the mission is deeply personal. His great-uncle, David Gaino, was killed in action during World War II, and his mother-in-law’s brother, Duane Bentley, was killed in Vietnam. Their names and the legacy of all who never came home—anchor the purpose behind Walkways 4 Warriors.The full project video can be viewed here:Walkways 4 Warriors is Zion Outdoors’ ongoing commitment to honoring military service members and first responders through transformative concrete resurfacing, giving heroes and their families a space that reflects serenity, strength, and pride.For press inquiries or to nominate a veteran for future Walkways 4 Warriors projects, please visit: https://zionoutdoors.com/walkways-for-warriors/

