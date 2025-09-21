Zion Outdoors Wins National Master Design Award for Outdoor Living Excellence

Rob Fuller and Jack Henz proudly hold the coveted award on behalf of the entire team Master Design Awards 2025

Zion Outdoors wins the 47th Annual Master Design Award in Outdoor Living for its innovative use of Gem-Scape™ and Cap-Stone™ in a residential project.

Winning on a national stage shows that our team’s dedication and innovation can compete with anyone in the country — and this is just the beginning.” — Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors

TX, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors, the nation’s leading concrete resurfacing firm, has been named a winner of the 47th Annual Qualified Remodeler Master Design Awards Contest. Zion Outdoors earned recognition with a Master Design Award in the Outdoor Living category for its innovative use of Gem-Scape ™ and Cap-Stone™ in a large-scale residential transformation.Sponsored by Qualified Remodeler magazine, the Master Design Awards is the premier national contest recognizing outstanding achievement in residential remodeling across 22 categories. For more information, visit www.qualifiedremodeler.com Nominees include residential remodeling companies from across the country, and entries are judged on aesthetic appeal, construction techniques, handling of unusual conditions, attention to detail, functionality of space, and overall project impression.“This award is more than recognition for one project — it’s a reflection of where Zion Outdoors is headed,” said Jordan Winar, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. “Our vision is to set a new standard in the home improvement industry, proving that craftsmanship, creativity, and client care can scale together.”Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors, added: “We’re building Zion Outdoors to be the most trusted name in hardscapes, outdoor living, and home improvement".Founded in 1975, Qualified Remodeler magazine was the first publication dedicated to serving the residential remodeling market. Today, it reaches more than 83,000 firms nationwide.Additional information on the Master Design Awards can be found in the September issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com To learn more about Zion Outdoors’ award-winning outdoor living solutions — including Gem-Scape™ concrete resurfacing and Cap-Stone™ custom coping — visit www.zionoutdoors.com

