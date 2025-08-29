Concrete Resurfacing Leader, Zion Outdoors, Honored with 2025 Spark Award by the BBB

Zion Outdoors honored with the 2025 BBB Spark Award for excellence in character, culture, and community. Zion Outdoors leadership celebrates receiving the 2025 BBB Spark Award for excellence in character, culture, and community.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Outdoors is proud to announce that it has been named a 2025 Spark Award Winner by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). This prestigious recognition celebrates businesses that embody the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture, and Community—values that stand at the core of Zion Outdoors’ mission and daily work.The Spark Award is an international honor given to innovative and ethical companies that are shaping the future of trusted marketplaces. It acknowledges entrepreneurs and organizations whose leadership, integrity, and passion positively impact both clients and communities.“We’re honored to receive the Spark Award,” said Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion Outdoors. “This recognition is a reflection of the incredible team we’ve built—people who bring culture, integrity, and passion to every project. It also highlights the trust our clients place in us and the positive impact we aim to make in every community we serve. And truly, we’re just getting started.”Founded to transform the outdoor living experience with industry-leading products such as Gem-Scape ™ concrete resurfacing and Cap-Stone™ coping systems, Zion Outdoors has quickly become one the nation’s largest concrete resurfacing company. In less than three years, the company has expanded across Texas with plans beyond, winning national design awards and earning recognition for its commitment to both innovation and ethics through their non-profit organization, “ Walkways 4 Warriors ”.The BBB Spark Awards serve as a powerful endorsement of companies like Zion Outdoors that balance rapid growth with responsibility, ethics, and community impact. Winners are selected from a highly competitive pool of businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.About Zion OutdoorsZion Outdoors is a design-build hardscape and outdoor living company dedicated to creating beautiful, durable, and transformative spaces for families across the U.S. With a strong culture rooted in trust, integrity, and community, Zion Outdoors continues to lead the industry with award-winning products and a mission to make outdoor living more accessible, sustainable, and inspiring.

