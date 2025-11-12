10ZiG Announces New 7300q Thin Client Series, Expanding Modernized Endpoint Hardware Portfolio

The 7300q Series Thin Client delivers superior performance, graphics capabilities, and centralized management, empowering organizations to provide secure and efficient digital workspaces for end users

Pushes boundaries of endpoint performance with dual HDMI, optional Power over Ethernet (PoE), and streamlined management for VDI, DaaS, and cloud workspaces.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web app environments, today announced the expansion of its modernized hardware family with the launch of the 7300q Thin Client Series. Purpose-built to support today’s diverse enterprise IT needs, the 7300q delivers superior performance, graphics capabilities, and centralized management, empowering organizations to provide secure and efficient digital workspaces for end users. The new 7300q is also available in a zero client device.“With the addition of the 7300q Series, 10ZiG continues to push the boundaries of endpoint performance and choice,” said Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology . “This release reflects our single-vendor strategy, providing customers with secure, high-performing devices, paired with our free and robust 10ZiG Manager™. The 7300q strengthens our portfolio while staying true to our mission: flexible, modernized thin and zero clients without added licensing costs.”Modernized design for today’s enterpriseThe 7300q Series is designed to meet the demands of modern hybrid work, delivering:- Powerful performance: IntelN100 Quad-Core processor up to 3.40GHz and support for up to 16GB RAM.- Advanced graphics and display: Dual HDMI and USB-C (Alt-DP) outputs supporting 4K UHD @ 60Hz for a 2+1 display configuration, from either dual HDMI or USB-C (Alt-DP) outputs.- Flexible connectivity: RJ45 and optional Fiber LAN (SFP) support, optional Wi-Fi with dual external antennas, multiple USB ports and optional Power over Ethernet (PoE) capability.- Secure architecture: TAA compliance, TPM 2.0, Kensington lock support, and VESA mount compatibility.Simplified management and seamless integrationLike all 10ZiG endpoints, the 7300q Series is backed by 10ZiG Manager, the company’s free, cloud-enabled centralized management platform available for Windows and Linux. Organizations can securely manage unlimited devices across hybrid deployments without additional licensing or subscription fees.The 7300q Series is optimized for compatibility with Omnissa, Citrix, Microsoft AVD/Windows 365, Amazon WorkSpaces, and other brokered or cloud-hosted environments. As a result, it delivers flexibility and performance across today’s most widely used digital workspace platforms.Endpoints ready for tomorrowAs part of the 10ZiG family of thin and zero clients, the 7300q Series joins the company’s modernized endpoint hardware portfolio, including the ultra-compact, entry level 4600q Series, the powerful 7000q Series ideal for knowledge workers, the 7100q Series with a powerful quad display for high-demand graphics applications, the 7500q Series TAA-compliant mobile laptop, and the 7900q Series all-in-one model with integrated monitor, webcam and microphone. Together, this comprehensive device family gives customers the ability to select the right endpoint strategy while benefiting from a single-vendor approach to hardware, software, and management.The 7300q Series of thin and zero clients is available now with multiple configuration options to fit enterprise requirements. For more information on 10ZiG’s full line of modernized thin clients visit https://www.10zig.com/product/solutions/thin-clients About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 22+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

