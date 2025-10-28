10ZiG Announces 10ZiG Manager for Linux, Delivers More Secure, Cost-Efficient and Simplified Endpoint Management

10ZiG Manager v6 represents a significant evolution from its Windows-based predecessor, providing customers with stronger security, simplified deployment, and lower total cost of ownership.

Next-generation centralized management solution helps organizations cut costs, strengthen security, and streamline deployment with Linux freedom.

By moving to a Linux-based foundation, we’ve eliminated unnecessary complexity, reduced operating costs, and enhanced security.” — Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiGTechnology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web app environments, today announced 10ZiG Manager™ v6 for Linux, its next-generation centralized management platform. Now built entirely on a Linux-based virtual appliance, 10ZiG Manager v6 represents a significant evolution from its Windows-based predecessor, providing customers with stronger security, simplified deployment, and lower total cost of ownership.Unlike competing solutions that require costly subscriptions or license add-ons, 10ZiG Manager v6 will remain completely free and will be included with every 10ZiG thin and zero client and RepurpOS™ license.“With 10ZiG Manager v6, we’ve taken a huge step forward in how organizations can manage their endpoints,” said Kevin Greenway, CTO, 10ZiG Technology . “By moving to a Linux-based foundation, we’ve eliminated unnecessary complexity, reduced operating costs, and enhanced security. Most importantly, we’ve delivered this upgrade while staying true to our promise: 10ZiG Manager is still free, with no hidden costs, unlike competing solutions. This release is not just an update, it’s the next generation of endpoint management.”Lightweight and self-containedThe centerpiece of the new 10ZiG Manager release is its new Linux-based architecture, which delivers a lightweight, self-contained, and highly secure deployment model. By decoupling completely from Windows, organizations can run 10ZiG Manager on lower-overhead virtual machines without the expense of Windows Server licenses. This not only reduces total cost of ownership but also helps eliminate Windows-related vulnerabilities, patching cycles, and administrative overhead. For Linux-centric IT teams, it means a solution that aligns seamlessly with open standards, accelerates performance, and provides more flexibility in how and where 10ZiG Manager is deployed. Current support includes VMware and Nutanix environments, with additional hypervisor support on the roadmap.Faster performance, improved scalability and greater securityA modernized web framework powers the brand-new 10ZiG Manager v6 Web Console. This redesign delivers faster performance, improved scalability, and an intuitive interface that enhances usability while retaining the simplicity administrators expect from 10ZiG solutions.With v6, enterprises can also take advantage of advanced multitenancy support and granular organizational views. This enables greater security, more precise access management, and easier delegation of administrative responsibilities in large or complex environments.Additional new and enhanced features include:- Microsoft Entra ID (AAD) integration for modern identity management- Enhanced notifications with thin client job success/failure alerts via SMTP- Secure Connector and Secure Authorization for stronger cloud-based access- Advanced configuration management for Linux clients, including retrieval, editing, and push of settings- Remote shadowing via VNC, securely tunneled through Secure Connector- Comprehensive reporting and logging, with downloadable endpoint and manager logs- Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) with user roles, permissions, and full audit logs- Multilanguage support for global deploymentsCustomer-centric and cost-savingBy decoupling from Windows, 10ZiG Manager v6 offers a smaller footprint, streamlined updates, and fewer dependencies. This shift enables customers to deploy management servers on lightweight virtual machines without the need for Windows Server licensing—cutting costs while improving operational efficiency.At the same time, 10ZiG continues to differentiate itself in the market by offering 10ZiG Manager completely free, unlike competitors who increasingly require flat fees or optional subscriptions for endpoint management.10ZiG Manager v6 is available today for public preview and will be included free of charge upon general availability with all 10ZiG thin and zero clients and RepurpOS licenses. Existing 10ZiG Manager v5 users will continue to receive support, ensuring customers have the flexibility to adopt v6 at their own pace.About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.