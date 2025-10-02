10ZiG® Adds to Recent Major Firmware Release with Change to AVD Client adding Windows App Styling Refresh

The 10ZiG Technology Firmware Release 16.5.39 Enhanced Even Further with Modern New Windows App Styling Change to AVD (Azure Virtual Desktop) Client.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recently successful 16.5.39 firmware release just breaking new ground, 10ZiG Technology is already onto more cutting-edge firmware updating including a smart refresh to Windows App Styling, replacing the original MS RD Client Styling within the AVD Client. The latest firmware update, 16.5.39, brought with it a new UI (User Interface), improved boot speed, Omnissa Rebranding, AVD, Imprivata, and MS Teams advancements, Secure Boot support, and more. Inspired by these exciting enhancements, 10ZiG has forged ahead with Windows App Styling changes, previewing right now as a hotfix via 16.5.39.1.The idea behind the modern stylish makeover is that the UX will be ‘easier on the eye’ and aligned with the same experience as running the native windows app on windows and mac operating systems. The Windows App appearance and style would be more familiar to and understood by end users, providing consistency and standardization, and can add a level of comfort while saving time. The same idea extends to IT support in terms of experience in working with Windows-styled interfaces and may even expedite troubleshooting, etc. All of this and more leads to a more consistent, cohesive digital workspace – in office, remote, or hybrid environments. Plus, Windows App Styling may help to align and future-proof newer versions of Windows, potentially reducing major upcoming reworks.10ZiG Senior Technology Advisor Ettore Rizza, “Our .39.1 Firmware Windows App Styling Refresh is the true definition of a makeover. It restyles our AVD Client application and desktop areas with the theme, layout, and visual appearance of the original Microsoft Windows App program. This includes coloration and design for menus, buttons, icons, and other user interface items, and adds a favorites menu selection as well. Alongside that, we developed a dark theme with exactly all of the same bells and whistles. A big benefit of this restyling is that the same modern branding and theming provides cohesiveness and professionalism across all devices.”About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com DACH Headquarters10ZiG Technology GmbHNymphenburger Straße 3b80335 MünchenP. 0160 92472602 | Email: info@10ZiG.de | Web: www.10ZiG.de

