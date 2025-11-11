Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 11, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:09 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         A transmittal letter and budget request persuant to Act 25 of July 20, 1983,

from the Office of Consumer Advocate for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027

 

·         A report pursuant to the statutory requirements, from the Office of Consumer Advocate,

their Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Annual Report

 

·         A report in accordance with the requirements for annual appropriation from the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, from the University of Pittsburgh regarding an

Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 20, 2025

 

·         An annual report in accordance with Section 6701.4(e) of the Universal Telecommunications

and Print Media Access Act, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the

published report on the Telecommunication Device Distribution Program and Print Media

Access System Program

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 362     To Calendar Under Rule 53

HR 363     Children And Youth

HR 364     Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 365     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 366     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 367     Children And Youth

 

HB 123     State Government

HB 151     Children And Youth

HB 2002   Professional Licensure

HB 2003   State Government

HB 2004   Appropriations

HB 2006   Communications And Technology

HB 2007   Human Services

HB 2008   Judiciary

HB 2009   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2010   Housing And Community Development

HB 2011   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2012   Professional Licensure

HB 2013   Commerce

HB 2014   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2015   Transportation

HB 2016   Housing And Community Development

HB 2017   Energy

HB 2018   Judiciary

 

SB 992      Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

