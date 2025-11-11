Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 11, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:09 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· A transmittal letter and budget request persuant to Act 25 of July 20, 1983,

from the Office of Consumer Advocate for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027

· A report pursuant to the statutory requirements, from the Office of Consumer Advocate,

their Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Annual Report

· A report in accordance with the requirements for annual appropriation from the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, from the University of Pittsburgh regarding an

Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 20, 2025

· An annual report in accordance with Section 6701.4(e) of the Universal Telecommunications

and Print Media Access Act, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the

published report on the Telecommunication Device Distribution Program and Print Media

Access System Program

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HR 362 To Calendar Under Rule 53

HR 363 Children And Youth

HR 364 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HR 365 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 366 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 367 Children And Youth

HB 123 State Government

HB 151 Children And Youth

HB 2002 Professional Licensure

HB 2003 State Government

HB 2004 Appropriations

HB 2006 Communications And Technology

HB 2007 Human Services

HB 2008 Judiciary

HB 2009 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2010 Housing And Community Development

HB 2011 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2012 Professional Licensure

HB 2013 Commerce

HB 2014 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2015 Transportation

HB 2016 Housing And Community Development

HB 2017 Energy

HB 2018 Judiciary

SB 992 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.