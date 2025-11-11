Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 11, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, November 11 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 11, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:09 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· A transmittal letter and budget request persuant to Act 25 of July 20, 1983,
from the Office of Consumer Advocate for the Fiscal Year 2026-2027
· A report pursuant to the statutory requirements, from the Office of Consumer Advocate,
their Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Annual Report
· A report in accordance with the requirements for annual appropriation from the
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, from the University of Pittsburgh regarding an
Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 20, 2025
· An annual report in accordance with Section 6701.4(e) of the Universal Telecommunications
and Print Media Access Act, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the
published report on the Telecommunication Device Distribution Program and Print Media
Access System Program
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 362 To Calendar Under Rule 53
HR 363 Children And Youth
HR 364 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HR 365 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 366 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 367 Children And Youth
HB 123 State Government
HB 151 Children And Youth
HB 2002 Professional Licensure
HB 2003 State Government
HB 2004 Appropriations
HB 2006 Communications And Technology
HB 2007 Human Services
HB 2008 Judiciary
HB 2009 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2010 Housing And Community Development
HB 2011 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2012 Professional Licensure
HB 2013 Commerce
HB 2014 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2015 Transportation
HB 2016 Housing And Community Development
HB 2017 Energy
HB 2018 Judiciary
SB 992 Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:30 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
