“I see recovery as a kintsugi vase” – Robin’s story

Robin was out of work for years when his psychosis and depression was at its worst. With support from our Coventry & Warwickshire IPS service, Robin has found his purpose again.

When I was first diagnosed in 2002, it didn’t seem like employment was something that people with my diagnosis really went into. I’ve travelled through the diagnoses – bipolar disorder, then psychosis, anxiety and depression.

The first time I realised I had a mental illness was when the job centre said that I didn’t have to sign on because I can go on benefits. I stopped looking for jobs and things got worse. I became isolated, was sleeping all the time and had nothing to live for. Getting a job would mean losing my benefits, so this kept me off work for years.

I always thought work would make me feel worse. I worked when I wasn’t feeling well, in jobs I didn’t enjoy, so I thought I was incapable of working. It felt like such a risk going into employment. But employment really helps me value myself more. There are many days where I don’t want to go to work because my mental health wasn’t quite right, but then I went in anyway, finished the day and my mental health was always a little bit better.