“I feel like I’m actually moving forward in life” – Daniel’s story

From the very beginning, the IPS service was really welcoming and friendly. They didn’t make me feel judged for not knowing where to start. They sat down with me, helped me create a proper CV and showed me how to upload it to employment websites. That small step made a huge difference because it gave me confidence and made me feel more positive about the idea of finding work. It felt like I finally had the right tools in place.



The staff were incredibly friendly and approachable, which instantly put me at ease. Instead of feeling nervous, I actually felt excited at the thought of finding employment. It gave me a spark of motivation that I hadn’t felt in a very long time.

One moment that stood out was when I met the IPS team at the Job Centre. They gave me a more positive outlook straight away and made me feel like work was possible for me. Another big moment was when my Employment Specialist came with me to an interview. Just having them there made me feel supported and less anxious, and it even showed my employer that I was committed. That extra bit of support made all the difference.

