“I had someone who could advocate for me” – Amanda’s story

Help with my CV

At the end of our first session, Gem suggested trying to write a CV (curriculum vitae) by myself, but that we could do it together if I couldn’t. It didn’t sound like homework or a mandatory requirement, with a deadline that I had to meet.

When Gem looked over my CV with me, she gently suggested things to change or add, not outright critiquing it but offering advice. I used to be a gymnastics coach, as well as having a very artsy background, so we worked on transfering these skills to get a job in teaching.

Interview preparation

We also did so much interview preparation, practice questions and roleplay. I could just sit and re-enact what was going to happen in an interview. If I didn’t do that, I would’ve started stuttering or panicking like I normally do.

Help with completing applications

I remember filling out the paperwork to apply for an apprenticeship. I wouldn’t have been able to do it by myself. I would’ve either thrown my laptop or thrown something at my laptop! But something I enjoyed was how I wasn’t really spoken down to. I’m used to being treated like a five year old due to my autism. If I didn’t understand something, Gem would explain it again. I didn’t feel like I had to constantly say sorry for asking her to repeat things. I just felt more comfortable because she was a patient, calming presence overall – basically being the support I needed.

Advocacy for reasonable adjustments at work

Even with my plethora of disabilities, I had someone who could advocate for me, even when I didn’t know what I wanted. I liked that I could explain roughly what I think I needed and Gem shared what needed to be put in place at work. I already have difficulties communicating my needs at work, but having Gem as an advocate meant that I didn’t have to worry about going into complete detail about my autism or ADHD.