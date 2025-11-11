“I had someone who could advocate for me” – Amanda’s story
Amanda, who lives with autism, C-PTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder), depression and ADHD (attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder), shares her experience getting back into work with support from our Coventry & Warwickshire IPS service.
First steps
I decided to join Coventry & Warwickshire IPS because at that point in time, work wasn’t treating me the best and I wanted to get another job. A therapist recommended it, explaining that the service helps people with mental health problems or disabilities to try and find work. That’s how I met Gemma.
I was a bit scared and wary when I first joined the service, I didn’t know whether they would support me. But after the first meeting, I felt like I was going to get help. Gem explained step-by-step what would happen; what we’d try and do.
Help with my CV
At the end of our first session, Gem suggested trying to write a CV (curriculum vitae) by myself, but that we could do it together if I couldn’t. It didn’t sound like homework or a mandatory requirement, with a deadline that I had to meet.
When Gem looked over my CV with me, she gently suggested things to change or add, not outright critiquing it but offering advice. I used to be a gymnastics coach, as well as having a very artsy background, so we worked on transfering these skills to get a job in teaching.
Interview preparation
We also did so much interview preparation, practice questions and roleplay. I could just sit and re-enact what was going to happen in an interview. If I didn’t do that, I would’ve started stuttering or panicking like I normally do.
Help with completing applications
I remember filling out the paperwork to apply for an apprenticeship. I wouldn’t have been able to do it by myself. I would’ve either thrown my laptop or thrown something at my laptop! But something I enjoyed was how I wasn’t really spoken down to. I’m used to being treated like a five year old due to my autism. If I didn’t understand something, Gem would explain it again. I didn’t feel like I had to constantly say sorry for asking her to repeat things. I just felt more comfortable because she was a patient, calming presence overall – basically being the support I needed.
Advocacy for reasonable adjustments at work
Even with my plethora of disabilities, I had someone who could advocate for me, even when I didn’t know what I wanted. I liked that I could explain roughly what I think I needed and Gem shared what needed to be put in place at work. I already have difficulties communicating my needs at work, but having Gem as an advocate meant that I didn’t have to worry about going into complete detail about my autism or ADHD.
Next steps
I’ve got a Teaching Assistant apprenticeship starting in September at a primary school, which I’m really excited for. They’ve already explained how they’re going to help me with my course by giving me extra time and allocated slots for studying.
I’ve already been to the primary school for a day. I’ve been asked if I can help with PE because of my background in coaching, and to work with a kid in the class who has ADHD and anger issues. The whole day he was trying to fight me on doing work! I told him I understood where he was coming from because of my own ADHD. He got excited about that and started listening to me more. According to a lot of teachers, he was running around the playground saying his Teaching Assistant was the exact same as him, which is really sweet.
I’m slightly more confident in telling people what I need now. I definitely feel less anxious. If worst comes to worst and I have to actively try to find a job again, I could probably do it by myself now.
