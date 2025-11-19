From Origin Hybrid Pro to Origin LumbarCloud Mattress Origin Soft CashmereCloud Pillowtop Cover

Origin Mattress sets out to conquer the U.S. with 1000% growth in sales compared to 2024 and an improved version of its best-selling LumbarCloud™ Mattress.

Origin Mattress may not have the highest marketing budgets and commissions, but we compensate through excellent product quality, affordable prices, and reliable conversion and partner support” — Sr. Affiliate Marketing Manager at Origin Mattress and AM Navigator.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Origin Mattress , the sleep brand conquering Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America with its premium-quality products and affordable prices, proudly announces 1000% growth in U.S. sales in 2025 compared to 2024 and an improved version of its higher-end mattress, Origin LumbarCloud™ Origin LumbarCloud™ Key Features and BenefitsInspired by the Origin Hybrid Pro mattress, already a best-seller in the UK, AU, and SG, the bed takes luxury and back support to a new level, with a unique 9-layer 14’’ design embedding several upgrades bound to improve sleeper comfort, support, and pressure relief:*** Soft CashmereCloud Pillowtop*** Natural Alpaca wool blend*** Proprietary Antigravity Gel™matrix*** Therapeutic DeepRelief+™ memory foam*** Up to 1,000 steel ErgoCoil™ microsprings*** Up to 2,040 twice-tempered TitaniumCoils™*** 7 ergonomic zones for targeted supportWith a firmness of 6.5 out of 10 and available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes, this mattress should answer the needs of most shoppers, from back and stomach sleepers to side and combination sleepers. It’s especially recommended to seniors, back pain sufferers, and pregnant women, due to its pressure-relieving and targeted support abilities.Unmatched Black Friday DealsInitially listed at $2,798 for a queen and often subject to attractive deals, the Origin LumbarCloud™ Mattress is now 60% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, taking the price down to only $1119 for a queen. Budget-minded shoppers have 0% APR financing options available, as well as the more affordable alternative, the Origin Adapt™ Hybrid, selling at only $628 for the 12’’ queen.Both mattresses will be delivered with FREE CoolmaxLatex Pillows, worth up to $240. They are backed by a 365-night trial period and a lifetime warranty. The sale begins on November 3 and will continue through December 8.Partnerships - The Key to Great Value for the MoneyOne of the most important growth drivers for Origin Mattress has been its affiliate program. It uses Impact as its preferred affiliate network and is managed by AM Navigator , the affiliate marketing agency that built and grew Nectar Sleep’s affiliate program to #1 in the U.S., having Geno Prussakov as founder and CEO, affiliate marketing pioneer, best-selling author, Boston University lecturer, and founder and chairman of AM Days.The Origin Mattress affiliate program is open not only to big media, content creators, sleep reviewers, influencers, comparison websites, and media buyers, but also to mobile app providers, AI platforms and developers, mattress stores, and especially health care providers, from physical therapists to chiropractors and sleep doctors, and can be joined at http://app.impact.com/campaign-campaign-info-v2/Origin-Mattress-US.brand About Origin MattressOrigin is one of the best-reputed sleep brands, rapidly growing not only in the USA, but also Europe, Australia, and Asia. Counting over 1 million happy sleepers, 12,000 5-star customer reviews, and 30 awards, it makes luxury sleep affordable through high-quality mattresses, adjustable bases, upholstered beds, cooling pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors at unmatched prices. They continue to improve their product lines and welcome partnerships with media, reviewers, and health and sleep experts through their affiliate program managed by AM Navigator.

