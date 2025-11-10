Cadense Expands to the U.K. and Launches New Adaptive Slipper Collection

New Cadense Havena Adaptive Slipper Available in U.S., CA, and UK

Cadense, the adaptive footwear manufacturer, expands to the United Kingdom and launches Havena Adaptive Slippers, designed for comfort, mobility, and warmth.

We’re glad our products improve so many lives and hope to expand to even more countries. The Havena Adaptive Slippers are our way of wishing warm, happy holidays to our customers and their loved ones.” — Johannes Sauer, Cadense Co-founder and CEO

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cadense , the manufacturer of the world’s first adaptive sneakers and 2025 Innovation Awards finalist, continues its mission to help seniors and patients with mobility issues by expanding to the United Kingdom and launching a new line of adaptive slippers designed to provide warmth and personalized comfort and support, utilizing the Cadense signature adaptive technology.From the U.S. and Canada to the United KingdomUntil recently, only U.S. and Canadian shoppers had access to Cadense adaptive shoes through the company’s official online store, Cadense.com, and the 400+ physical therapists, chiropractors, and occupational therapists part of the company’s coaching program. Starting from the end of October, Cadense products are also available to U.K. shoppers at https://cadense.co.uk/ . The store’s inventory includes the company’s flagship adaptive shoes for both men and women, the sit-to-stand transition mat, and the newly launched Havena slipper.Warmth, Comfort, and Support During the Cold SeasonThe world’s first Adaptive Slipper, Havena, is perfect for cozy moments at home yet versatile enough for quick trips outside, thoughtfully blending luxury, comfort, and adaptive innovation through features like:● Removable Backstrap: The strap adds support and ensures a tighter fit, but it can easily be removed for added comfort and convenience.● Adjustable Front Velcro: The wide front flap lets wearers personalize the fit and feel secure no matter how wide or narrow their feet are.● Flexible Width & Adjustability: The slippers come with only one width option, but, due to their smart design, they adjust to all foot widths and shapes.● Plush Lining: The plush shearling lining keeps the feet warm, cozy, and comfortable at all times, barefoot or with socks.● Buttery-Soft Genuine Suede - The premium material molds to the wearer’s foot shape for a premium feel and long-lasting wear.● Lightweight - Each slipper weighs approximately 10 oz, just enough to be felt and provide stability without becoming a burden.● Perfect Sole Height: The 1.5 inches are necessary to house the patented Variable Friction Technology and provide cushioning and comfort.Cadense Havena Adaptive Slippers are available for pre-order for £179.99 at Cadense.co.uk and $179.99 at Cadense.com. Both stores offer 0% APR financing options.The Perfect Gift for the HolidaysAny woman battling Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, foot drop, recovering from injuries, stroke, or facing other health issues that cause walking difficulties will appreciate the improved mobility, and warmth, comfort, and convenience delivered by Havena Adaptive Slippers. They’ll make a thoughtful and cozy gift for the holidays, reminding the wearer of the giver’s care and support for months and years to come.Join the Cadense Mission and Make a Difference!Millions of men and women in the U.K., U.S., and Canada face walking difficulties and don’t know they can improve their mobility and decrease their risk of falling with FSA and HSA-eligible adaptive footwear. Cadense invites health professionals (doctors, physical therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, etc.), media, and content creators to review their products, help spread the word about their benefits, and be rewarded for it.To support its partners and, especially, Coaches program members, Cadense has launched a new 2-hour course designed for physical therapists to master the theory, science, and application of Reduced Constraint Locomotor Therapy for patients with walking difficulties. After completing the course, learners will receive a CEU-compliant Certificate of Completion that can be used for 2 hours of CEU credit.Also, all partners are welcome to join the company’s affiliate programs and receive a generous commission on every order they refer. Cadense affiliate programs are managed on Awin, by AM Navigator , one of the oldest and best-reputed affiliate marketing agencies. Anyone interested can learn more and join the U.S. affiliate program at https://ui.awin.com/merchant-profile/74410 and the U.K. one at https://ui.awin.com/merchant-profile/120994 and contact affiliates@cadense.com for questions and support.

Cadense Havena Adaptive Slipper

