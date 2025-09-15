Ulike and Origin Mattress Announce UK Partnership Focused on Skin and Sleep Health

Enjoy Better Days and Nights with Ulike Air 10 & Origin Hybrid Pro Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress for Restful and Supportive Sleep Ulike Air 10 IPL Hair Remover for Silky-Smooth, Hairless Skin

New Origin Mattress and Ulike UK collaboration, supported by AM Navigator, focuses on the importance of restful sleep and silky-smooth skin for a better life.

Great brands, similar audiences, supportive teams, and products addressing complementary needs - the partnership just made sense. Huge thanks to the Mail Metro Media team for supporting our giveaways!” — Mihaela Olaru, Sr. Affiliate Marketing Manager at AM Navigator

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ulike and Origin Mattress , leaders in the UK and global sleep and skincare industries, announce a groundbreaking partnership to help UK residents look and feel at their best. During the following weeks, the two companies, in partnership with their affiliate marketing agency, AM Navigator , will be running a series of marketing campaigns covering product giveaways, content, email, and social media marketing, to raise awareness on the importance of restful sleep and healthy, smooth skin for everyone’s health, well-being, and self-confidence.The focus of the campaigns will be the two brands' award-winning, best-rated, and best-selling products, the Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress and the Ulike Air 10 IPL hair remover. They help users wake up rested, step out confident, and enjoy life, and will be subject to several giveaways, scheduled to take place between September 15 and October 5. Participants can win products worth up to £ 5,000, as well as exclusive, unmatched discounts. The two brands will also sponsor several other giveaways organized by their strategic partners to enable even more lucky winners to experience the benefits of their flagship products.ULIKE AIR 10, one of the most innovative and effective IPL hair removers, enables both men and women to enjoy smooth, hair-free skin for up to 24 months, in the comfort of their home, avoiding costly and time-consuming salon procedures. Users experience 96% hair reduction in just 2 weeks with only 10-minute full-body sessions. This is an SGS-certified safe and painless procedure relying on several innovative features:* SkinSensor that auto-adjusts power to match the skin tone* IceCooling technology to prevent burns, pain, and irritation* AutoGlide mode for easy gliding on the skin and faster results* SHR mode for thick, stubborn hairs in difficult-to-reach areas* Dual Lights for a wider treatment areaORIGIN HYBRID PRO, one of UK’s best and most awarded mattresses, combines luxuriously soft layers with the company's proprietary HexaGrid Plus technology to provide advanced motion isolation, targeted support, pressure relief, and dual-action cooling. Sleepers benefit from award-winning comfort, guaranteed by several key features:* 31cm design for a lifetime of luxurious, comfortable, 10% cooler sleep* Plush HexAdapt Pro™ Pillowtop for 30% better pressure relief* GraphiteCool™ Thermo Layer to draws heat away up to 50% faster* Upgraded HexaGrid™ Plus for 30% more support & pressure relief* 5,700 Titanium Coils for perfect bounce and targeted support* Bamboo wool for added freshness and breathability* Expert endorsements & 500,000+ 5-Star ReviewsGIVEAWAYS: Shoppers can already enter the Ulike Giveaway at https://uk.ulike.com/pages/ulike-latest-deal , and the Origin Mattress Giveaway at https://originmattress.co.uk/origin-ulike-giveaway/ . The rest of the giveaways will be announced as they launch and both brands are open to sponsoring even more. An interesting addition will be the new but already praised Ulike ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask, recently showcased at IFA Berlin and available at https://uk.ulike.com/products/ulike-reglow-led-light-therapy-mask About the CompaniesUlike and Origin Matress are UK and global skincare and sleep industry leaders, with millions of happy customers and thousands of glowing reviews. Both brands partnered with AM Navigator, one of the most reputable affiliate marketing agencies, to grow their partnership programs in early 2025. They all take great pride in their products and encourage health professionals and media reviewers to test them and offer feedback by providing free samples.

