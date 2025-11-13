TermScout and Industry Leaders Launch Certify™ DPA to Set a New Global Standard for Trusted Data Processing Agreements

The industry’s first independent certification for DPAs

TermScout announced Certify™ DPA, the industry’s first independent certification program for Data Processing Agreements (DPAs).

In today’s market, trust isn’t a feeling. It’s a fact. Certify DPA turns privacy promises into proof.” — Olga V. Mack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with Webflow, OutSystems, and Docusign as design partners, TermScout introduces a new benchmark for responsible and compliant data contracts. The Certify™ DPA badge verifies that agreements meet rigorous market standards for fairness, transparency, and regulatory alignment, enabling organizations to move data with confidence while reducing friction in deal cycles.What We Heard from CustomersTermScout developed Certify™ DPA in response to one of the most persistent challenges raised by customers: DPAs that slow down onboarding, stall sales, and create uncertainty around compliance.“Every company we spoke to shared the same frustration,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout. “Privacy compliance should not come at the cost of business velocity.Our customers wanted proof, not promises, that their data agreements could be trusted to protect both parties and keep deals moving. Certify™ DPA delivers that proof through independent, data-driven verification.”Certify™ DPA evaluates DPAs against thousands of live market agreements and leading global privacy frameworks, including GDPR and CCPA. Agreements that meet or exceed TermScout’s thresholds for clarity, balance, and compliance earn the Certify™ DPA badge, signaling that data protection has been validated through an independent, objective standard.Partner Perspectives- Webflow: “Customer trust is built on transparency and hinges on clear contract language. As we’ve done with our MSA and AI Terms, partnering with TermScout on Certify™ DPA ensures our customers know that these tenets are foundational to our approach, not an afterthought,” said Will Dugoni, Director, Head of Commercial Legal at Webflow.- OutSystems: “Certify™ DPA gives our teams and customers shared confidence that data is protected and compliance is built in from the start. It helps us move faster without compromising integrity,” said Kimberly Samalis, Lead Commercial Contracts Manager at OutSystems.- Docusign: “In the age of digital agreements and AI, protecting data is a crucial part of protecting trust. Our participation in Certify™ DPA is yet another way Docusign is helping our 1.7 million global customers create, commit to, and manage their agreements with confidence,” said Jessica Nguyen, Deputy General Counsel at Docusign.A Vision for Verified Data Trust“Data is the most valuable currency of our time, but also the most fragile,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “With Certify™ DPA, companies can prove that their privacy commitments are more than policies. They’re enforceable promises that can be measured, verified, and scaled. The future of business belongs to those who can make trust tangible.”Through Certify™ DPA, TermScout, and its partners are redefining what responsible data stewardship looks like in practice. By turning privacy into proof, the program enables faster deals, lower risk, and stronger relationships built on verified transparency.About TermScoutTermScout is the leading AI-powered contract certification platform helping modern businesses accelerate revenue, reduce risk, and build trust in agreements by independently verifying contract terms against market standards.For more information about TermScout or Certify™ DPA, visit www.termscout.com.

