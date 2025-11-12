Veteran Appellate Attorney Lisa Tanaka Joins Swope, Rodante P.A., Enhancing Firm’s Strength in High-Stakes Litigation

Attorney Lisa Tanaka Swope, Rodante P.A. Partner Brent Steinberg Swope, Rodante P.A.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. announces the addition of attorney Lisa Tanaka , a seasoned appellate and trial lawyer, to its legal team. With more than a decade of experience handling complex personal injury, nursing home, and wrongful death cases, Tanaka strengthens the firm’s capacity to protect significant verdicts, challenge adverse rulings, and help clients recover the compensation they deserve.Her addition marks another step in building one of the few in-house appellate teams embedded within a plaintiff-focused civil trial firm—a model that allows Swope, Rodante P.A. to integrate appellate strategy from the earliest stages of litigation.Brent Steinberg, a partner at the firm, commented on the impact Tanaka will have:“Lisa brings with her more than a decade of appellate and trial experience representing victims of negligence and corporate greed. She is now the third member of Swope, Rodante P.A.’s in-house appellate team, which includes a board-certified appellate attorney and lawyers with extensive experience handling high-stakes cases. The firm’s appellate lawyers work seamlessly with the trial teams from the start of a case, giving clients the best possible opportunity not only to win at trial, but to preserve and ultimately collect on those verdicts.”He continued:“Her addition is a significant win for the firm’s clients and for the lawyers who rely on Swope, Rodante P.A. as co-counsel in their most substantial and complex matters. Lisa’s expertise further strengthens the firm’s ability to prevail against some of the largest and most powerful law firms and corporations in the country.”Ms. Tanaka is licensed to practice in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and Virginia. She earned her Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law and is a member of both the Tampa Bay Inn of Court and the Hillsborough County Bar Association.With her addition, Swope, Rodante P.A. reinforces its commitment to providing unmatched legal representation—through trial and appeal—while maximizing the opportunity for clients to collect meaningful financial recoveries.About Swope, Rodante P.A.Swope, Rodante P.A. is a Florida personal injury law firm founded in 1979 that specializes in insurance bad faith, car accident cases, medical malpractice, and product liability. The personal injury lawyers have a proven track record of winning verdicts and settlements against powerful opponents including auto insurance carriers, trucking companies, and other negligent parties.

