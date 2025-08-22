Tampa Attorneys Recognized in Best Lawyers® 2026 publication, Including 'Lawyer of the Year' Honoree

Swope, Rodante P.A. Managing Partner Angela Rodante

Swope, Rodante P.A. Attorneys Recognized in Best Lawyers® 2026 publication, Including “Lawyer of the Year” Honoree Angela Rodante.

Being named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ is an incredible honor. It’s a reminder that the work we do – standing up for those who need a voice - truly makes a difference.” — Angela Rodante

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that eight attorneys from the firm have been recognized in the prestigious Best Lawyers2026 listings, a testament to the firm’s exceptional skill, dedication, and results in representing clients across Florida.Leading the honors this year is Managing Partner Angela Rodante, who has been named the 2026 “Lawyer of the Year” in Litigation – Insurance in Tampa. This marks her fourth time receiving this distinguished accolade, having previously been honored in 2018, 2021, and 2024. The “Lawyer of the Year” title is awarded to only one attorney in each practice area and geographic region, making it a rare and highly respected achievement. "Being named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ is an incredible honor," said Angela, "It’s a reminder that the work we do – standing up for those who need a voice - truly makes a difference."The following lawyers have been named Best Lawyers2026:• Dale Swope – Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs• Angela Rodante – Litigation – Insurance (“Lawyer of the Year” – Tampa)• Brent Steinberg – Appellate Practice, Insurance Law, Litigation – Insurance, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs• Fentrice Driskell – Antitrust Law• Sean Shaw – Insurance LawIn addition to the Best Lawyers listings, three Swope, Rodante attorneys have been named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for 2026. This recognition highlights outstanding professional excellence for attorneys early in their careers. Honorees include:• Danny Greene – Appellate Practice, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs• Natalie Shoemaker – Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs• Brenna Spinner – Appellate Practice, Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – PlaintiffsBest Lawyersis one of the oldest and most respected peer-review legal rankings in the world. Attorneys are selected through an exhaustive, confidential evaluation process by their peers, ensuring that inclusion reflects the highest standards of legal skill, professionalism, and ethics.The multiple recognitions in this year’s Best Lawyerslistings reflect Swope, Rodante P.A.’s unwavering commitment to achieving justice for clients facing life-changing injuries, wrongful death, and insurance disputes. “When our attorneys are recognized by Best Lawyers, it’s more than a personal honor – it reflects the commitment our entire team has to our clients." said Managing Partner Dale Swope, "Every accolade reinforces our mission to deliver the best possible results for the people who trust us in the wake of a life-changing injury.”Swope, Rodante P.A. is a Tampa-based law firm known for its expertise in complex litigation, insurance bad faith litigation , and unwavering commitment to justice . With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm focuses on advocating for individuals who have experienced catastrophic injuries , wrongful death, and insurance bad faith. Swope, Rodante is committed to advancing the civil justice system in Florida and ensuring that all citizens have access to the representation they deserve.

