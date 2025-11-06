Swope, Rodante P.A. has Been Recognized in the 2026 Edition of Best Law Firms®, Ranked by Best Lawyers®

Swope, Rodante P.A. Managing Partner Dale Swope

The 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® recognizes Swope, Rodante P.A. in five practice areas, which highlights the firm’s dedication to excellence and integrity.

Earning ‘Best Law Firm’ underscores our leadership in the field and the dedication of our team. It reinforces our mission to fight for what’s right and deliver exceptional results for our clients.” — Dale Swope

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 edition of Best Law Firms includes Swope, Rodante P.A. , acknowledging its regional recognition across five practice areas. This honor reflects Swope, Rodante P.A.’s commitment to excellence and client advocacy.The Best Law Firmsrankings highlight firms that demonstrate outstanding professional performance, integrity, and peer respect. A placement in the publication’s tiered system is regarded as a mark of distinction within the legal community. The rigorous evaluation process combines qualitative and quantitative data from attorney and client feedback, analyzed through proprietary research methodology to identify the top performers nationwide.For the 2026 rankings, Best Lawyersgathered insights from nearly 30,000 participating attorneys and reviewed over 3.4 million confidential evaluations to assess approximately 130,000 nominated firms. Ultimately, only 5% of U.S. attorneys earned recognition—representing 81,420 honorees across 151 practice areas in more than 200 regions nationwide.Swope, Rodante P.A.’s continued inclusion reinforces the firm’s dedication to achieving meaningful results for clients and maintaining the highest standards of legal service. “Earning ‘Best Law Firm’ underscores our leadership in the field and the dedication of our team. It reinforces our mission to fight for what’s right and deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Managing Partner Dale Swope.Swope, Rodante P.A. received the following rankings in the Best Law FirmsRegional Tier 1Tampa• Litigation- Insurance Personal Injury Litigation- PlaintiffsRegional Tier 2Tampa• Appellate PracticeRegional Tier 3Tampa• Antitrust LawAbout Best Law FirmsFor more than 15 years, Best Law Firms, ranked by Best Lawyers, has been recognized worldwide as one of the most trusted and respected evaluations of top law firms. The rankings are based on an extensive, peer-driven assessment process that reflects professional excellence and industry insight.Earning a place in Best Law Firms demonstrates a firm’s commitment to exceptional legal practice, depth of expertise, and outstanding client service. Firms are ranked in three tiers at both the national and metropolitan levels, underscoring the distinction and credibility associated with this honor.For additional information, visit www.bestlawfirms.com About Swope, Rodante PASwope, Rodante P.A., headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is distinguished for its proficiency in complex litigation and insurance bad faith law, as well as its enduring commitment to the pursuit of justice. The firm’s team of skilled attorneys represents individuals in matters involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and insurer misconduct. Dedicated to advancing the integrity of Florida’s civil justice system, Swope, Rodante P.A. upholds the principle that every citizen is entitled to fair, diligent, and effective legal representation.

