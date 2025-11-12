Northern Pool and Spa Announces Hot Tub Sale in Honor of Veterans’ Day

Northern Pools & Spa Hot Tub Sale Northern Pools & Spa Logo Northern Pools & Spa Hot Tub Sale 2

Northern Pool & Spa hosts a Veterans Day event Nov 10–17 featuring Marquis & Nordic hot tubs. Visit 291 Harold L. Dow Hwy, Eliot or northernpoolsandspa.com.

ELIOT, ME, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Pool and Spa , a leading provider of pools and spas in Maine and New Hampshire, is excited to announce its hot tub sale in honor of Veterans’ Day. Ending Sunday, November 17th, customers can take advantage of on in-stock models of Marquis and Nordic hot tubs.Northern Pool & Spa is thrilled to offer this special sale in honor of Veterans’ Day to help our customers end the year on a relaxing note. These hot tubs are known for their quality, durability, and therapeutic benefits, and we want to make them more accessible to our community. We hope this sale will encourage more people to experience the joy and relaxation of owning a hot tub.Northern Pool and Spa has been providing quality pools and spas to the Northern region for over 20 years. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, they have become a trusted name in the industry.Visit Northern Pool and Spa’s showroom for offer. For more information, please visit: Northernpoolsandspa.com, or call them at: 207-439-6800. Northern Pools & Spa is located at 291 Harold L. Dow Highway, Rt 236, Eliot, Maine.

