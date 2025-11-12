Everglades Farm Announces Best Fruit Trees and Plants for 2025 Holiday Gifts
Florida nursery shares thoughtful gift ideas for plant lovers and tropical fruit enthusiasts, including fragrant citrus trees and easy-care indoor plants
As more consumers embrace sustainable and sentimental gifting, living plants continue to rise in popularity. According to the National Gardening Association, indoor plant and fruit tree sales have surged more than 50% over the past three years, reflecting a growing desire for gifts that are both personal and planet-friendly.
“We see a big increase in holiday orders every year,” said Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “People love giving something that’s alive — a tree or plant that grows with time. It’s a thoughtful way to celebrate someone special, and it always feels more personal than something that gets used once and forgotten.”
The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide features a curated selection of tropical favorites, each with symbolic meaning:
1) Meyer Lemon Tree: Energy, zest for life, and happiness
2) Lychee Tree: Love, abundance, and good fortune
3) Fig Tree: Wisdom and success
4) Olive Tree: Peace and friendship
5) Pomegranate Tree: Abundance and prosperity
6) Jade Plant: Growth, good luck, and friendship
7) Chinese Evergreen: Good fortune and longevity
8) Aloe Vera: Healing, affection, and enduring life
All trees are grown in Homestead, Florida, and shipped nationwide using sustainable packaging materials to ensure they arrive healthy and ready to thrive. Customers can explore the full collection — including low-maintenance options under $100 — at everglades.farm/collections.
With hundreds of varieties available, Everglades Farm has become a go-to destination for rare tropical fruit trees and indoor plants, helping gardeners and gift-givers alike reconnect with nature and culture through meaningful, wellness-driven gardening.
About Everglades Farm
Everglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm.
###
Nicole Blake-Baxter
The Blake Agency
+1 678-957-7675
nicole@blakepragency.com
