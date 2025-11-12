Everglades Farm Announces Best Fruit Trees and Plants for 2025 Holiday Gifts

A team member at Everglades Farm carefully tends to young tropical fruit trees and plants at the nursery in Homestead, Florida.

Florida nursery shares thoughtful gift ideas for plant lovers and tropical fruit enthusiasts, including fragrant citrus trees and easy-care indoor plants

We see a big increase in holiday orders every year. People love giving something that’s alive — a tree or plant that grows with time.” — Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As living gifts gain popularity among mindful shoppers, Everglades Farm has released its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, featuring rare tropical fruit trees and indoor plants that combine sustainability with sentiment. From fragrant citrus to easy-care jade plants, the guide highlights gifts that bring beauty, wellness, and meaning to homes across the U.S.As more consumers embrace sustainable and sentimental gifting, living plants continue to rise in popularity. According to the National Gardening Association , indoor plant and fruit tree sales have surged more than 50% over the past three years, reflecting a growing desire for gifts that are both personal and planet-friendly.“We see a big increase in holiday orders every year,” said Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “People love giving something that’s alive — a tree or plant that grows with time. It’s a thoughtful way to celebrate someone special, and it always feels more personal than something that gets used once and forgotten.”The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide features a curated selection of tropical favorites, each with symbolic meaning:1) Meyer Lemon Tree: Energy, zest for life, and happiness2) Lychee Tree: Love, abundance, and good fortune3) Fig Tree: Wisdom and success4) Olive Tree: Peace and friendship5) Pomegranate Tree: Abundance and prosperity6) Jade Plant: Growth, good luck, and friendship7) Chinese Evergreen: Good fortune and longevity8) Aloe Vera: Healing, affection, and enduring lifeAll trees are grown in Homestead, Florida, and shipped nationwide using sustainable packaging materials to ensure they arrive healthy and ready to thrive. Customers can explore the full collection — including low-maintenance options under $100 — at everglades.farm/collections With hundreds of varieties available, Everglades Farm has become a go-to destination for rare tropical fruit trees and indoor plants, helping gardeners and gift-givers alike reconnect with nature and culture through meaningful, wellness-driven gardening.About Everglades FarmEverglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm ###

