Bambadjan Bamba Celebrates US Premiere of 3 Cold Dishes as the West African Thriller Expands Global Cinema Reach

Bambadjan Bamba wearing custom Bogolonfini on the red carpet at the 2025 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF). Bambadjan Bamba and members of the cast and production team at the Lagos red-carpet premiere of 3 Cold Dishes.

Actor, Associate Producer, and fashion founder Bamba spotlights a new era of African storytelling, shaping film, entertainment, and fashion

I’m proud to be producing and starring in a film that feels like the beginning of a new era for pan-African cinema” — says Bambadjan Bamba, Associate Producer, Actor, and founder of Bogolonfini

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning actor, Associate Producer, and Bogolonfini founder Bambadjan Bamba is celebrating the growing global success of 3 Cold Dishes following its U.S. premiere on November 17 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. The West African revenge thriller is now showing in cinemas across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and select theaters in the United Kingdom, with additional releases slated for Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Mali, Congo, and Senegal beginning November 27.Directed by Asurf Oluseyi and executive-produced by Grammy-winning artist Burna Boy, the film continues its international expansion after acclaimed premieres in the UK and Nigeria, marking a significant moment in the rise of African-led cinema. 3 Cold Dishes has also been widely recognized on the festival circuit, earning eight nominations at the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and winning three, including Best Nigerian Film.Bamba stars as Detective Vincent and serves as an associate producer under his Ivorian-based production company, Full Circles. The film is the first successful collaboration between Nollywood and Babiwood (films originating from Côte d’Ivoire).A Pan-African Film Two Years in the Making:Shot across four West African countries over two years, 3 Cold Dishes represents one of the region’s most ambitious collaborative filmmaking efforts to date.“This project represents something historic,” says Bamba. “We filmed across four West African countries, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Benin, and Mauritania, over the course of two years, and now it’s playing in cinemas in Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Kenya, the UK, and soon Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Mali, Congo, and Senegal. I’m proud to be producing and starring in a film that feels like the beginning of a new era for pan-African cinema.”A Creative Force at the Intersection of Film and Fashion:As the founder of Bogolonfini, Bamba continues to blend his artistic disciplines, using both film and fashion to champion cultural identity and diasporic storytelling. At the Los Angeles premiere, he wore a custom Bogolonfini look, reflecting the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly craftsmanship, hand-painted West African textiles, and globally influenced design.The premiere follows the successful launch of Bogolonfini’s Assinie Travel Collection , a mid-season line celebrated for its sustainable materials, bold silhouettes, and West African coastal inspiration. Together, both milestones—film and fashion—underscore Bamba’s role in amplifying African creativity across industries.A Global Cultural Movement in Motion:With 3 Cold Dishes gaining momentum in African and European markets, and Bogolonfini expanding through new collections and cultural storytelling, Bamba stands at the forefront of a broader movement shaping the global creative landscape. His work reflects a unified message: honoring heritage, elevating identity, and redefining the possibilities of African artistry worldwide.About Bambadjan BambaBambadjan Bamba is an award-winning Ivorian-American actor, filmmaker, and cultural advocate known for his roles in Black Panther, The Good Place, and Suicide Squad. As both an actor and Associate Producer of 3 Cold Dishes, he supports African-centered filmmaking on a global stage. Bamba is also the founder of Bogolonfini, a diasporan-made fashion brand celebrating West African textiles, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling.About BogolonfiniBogolonfini is a Los Angeles-based fashion brand that celebrates heritage with a blend of traditional West African textile techniques and modern silhouettes. Founded by award-winning actor and cultural advocate Bambadjan Bamba, the brand was born during his unexpected return to Africa. Bogolonfini was created to inspire diasporans to reclaim pride in their ancestral heritage and debuted with its Afro Poncho collection in fall 2024 and continues to expand with eco-friendly, handmade pieces and globally inspired designs. To learn more, visit www.bogolonfini.com ###

