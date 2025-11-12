MaxIQ Launches EchoIQ, the First Conversational Intelligence Built with Revenue Context

The EchoIQ interface from MaxIQ, designed to help revenue teams analyze conversations and translate insights into measurable business outcomes. Sonny Aulakh, Founder of MaxIQ Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ

The company reports 10× user growth and 400% revenue expansion, driven by enterprises seeking one intelligent system to connect pre- and post-sales journeys.

Enterprises don’t need more dashboards; they need systems that act” — Sonny Aulakh, Founder of MaxIQ

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxIQ , the first AI-powered Revenue Journey Platform that connects every stage of the customer lifecycle, today announced the launch of EchoIQ, a breakthrough conversational intelligence engine built on complete revenue context and the first to abandon per-seat licensing.The milestone reflects rising demand for intelligent systems that unite sales, success, and operations in one connected platform.“Enterprises don’t need more dashboards; they need systems that act,” said Sonny Aulakh, Founder of MaxIQ. “EchoIQ is powered by Agentic AI, which means every conversation becomes part of a connected revenue story. Traditional CI tells you what was said. EchoIQ tells you what it means for your number and what to do about it.”The AI tool gives revenue teams a new way to understand the customer journey. Instead of logging meetings or analyzing isolated calls, EchoIQ captures conversations across channels, including meetings, emails, and product usage, and translates them into insights that update deal health, forecast accuracy, and retention models in real time.EchoIQ builds on the success of InspectIQ and ForecastIQ, MaxIQ’s first AI engines that reimagined deal inspection and forecasting. With EchoIQ, MaxIQ takes the next step toward a fully unified Revenue Journey Platform. The upcoming SuccessIQ module will complete the lifecycle by connecting post-sales adoption and growth. Together, these Agentic AI engines replace static CRM dashboards with an adaptive system that learns from every interaction and acts across the entire customer journey.“The CRM is no longer the sole system of record,” said Matt Hickey, CEO of MaxIQ. “Data has overflowed into dozens of disconnected tools, creating silos that slow down execution. The next evolution of CRM will be a System of Intelligence and Engagement, one that learns from every interaction and acts in real time to drive outcomes. That’s exactly what we’re building with MaxIQ.”As enterprises shift toward consumption-based pricing, MaxIQ aligns cost with delivered value, ensuring customers pay only for outcomes achieved.“In the post-AI economy, value is earned every day,” Aulakh added. “Our goal is simple: help companies deliver on what they sell and prove it through measurable outcomes.”About MaxIQMaxIQ is the first AI-Native Revenue Journey Platform unifying sales, success, and operations into one intelligent system powered by complete revenue context. Founded in 2022 and backed by Dell Technologies Capital and Intel Capital ($7.8M seed, March 2025), MaxIQ serves innovative enterprises, including Snowflake, Commvault, VAST Data, Cetu, and Diamanti. Learn more at getmaxiq.com ###

