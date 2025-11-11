From Fundraising for Impact to Fueling Founders: Meghan Hansen is Redefining Startup Finance Through Maverick Brands

Millions raised for founders across the country.

Meghan Hansen’s Maverick Brands is helping startups nationwide raise millions through equity crowdfunding, blending purpose, performance, and community.

In fundraising, it’s never just about the money. It’s about meaning and showing people why their contribution matters. Same applies to crowdfunding. Investors want to feel a part of something bigger.” — Meghan Hansen

CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over a decade, Meghan Hansen dedicated her career to helping nonprofits grow. She raised millions for causes that mattered — from education to public health — mastering the art of connecting purpose with people. Today, she’s channeling that same mission-driven mindset into a new kind of impact: helping entrepreneurs fund theirs. As co-founder and managing partner of Maverick Brands , Meghan Hansen leads a boutique marketing and crowdfunding agency that helps startups and founders raise capital through equity-based crowdfunding — a financial model that’s transforming how early-stage companies grow without relying solely on venture capital or traditional financing. “It’s the democratization of investing,” Meg Hansen says. “For the first time, everyday people can invest in the brands and innovations they believe in — not just institutions or the ultra-wealthy.”Under her leadership, Maverick Brands has built a reputation for helping founders turn communities into shareholders. The firm’s campaigns — spanning industries from veteran-founded apparel brands to mission-driven wellness companies — have consistently outperformed national crowdfunding benchmarks. By combining strategic storytelling, digital media, and investor relations, Meg Hansen and her team help purpose-led businesses build capital and community at the same time.Her decade in nonprofit fund development shaped that approach. “In fundraising, it’s never just about the money,” Hansen explains. “It’s about meaning — about showing people why their contribution matters. The same principle applies to equity crowdfunding. Investors want to feel part of something bigger.”That mindset has made Maverick Brands one of the leading agencies in the equity crowdfunding sector, empowering founders to raise millions while retaining ownership and authenticity. Adding to her growing recognition, Maverick Brands is proud to announce that Meghan Hansen has been nominated for the 2026 Inc. Female Founders 500 — honoring visionary women who are rewriting the rules of business and driving progress across industries.As the crowdfunding industry continues to surge, with more than $1 billion raised under Regulation CF and Regulation A+ in 2024, according to KingsCrowd — Hansen’s work is helping entrepreneurs chart a new path to growth, one built on inclusion, transparency, and shared success. Her advice to other founders: “Be deliberate about who you bring into your business. The wrong investor or partner — someone misaligned, disengaged, or unwilling to put in the real work can slow momentum and damage trust. Building a company takes grit and transparency. Surround yourself with people whose values and work ethic truly align with yours — people who show up, follow through, and share that same commitment.”

