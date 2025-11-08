With Maverick Brands’ Strategy, Proud Mary Coffee Reaches $1.23M — Among America’s Top 5% Crowdfunds

Proud Mary Coffee

Proud Mary Coffee officially surpassed its $1.23 million equity crowdfunding, a milestone that places the brand among the top 5% of crowdfunds in the USA.

Proud Mary’s campaign demonstrates what happens when you pair a powerful brand with a passionate community, perfect example of how crowdfunding empowers companies to grow without losing their soul.” — Meghan Hansen

CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than 70 days, Proud Mary Coffee has officially reached — and surpassed — its $1.23 million equity crowdfunding goal on StartEngine, a milestone that places the brand among the top 5% of crowdfunds in the United States, according to data from KingsCrowd. Out of 9,472 campaigns tracked, only 828 have ever raised $1 million or more. This is more than a fundraising achievement — it’s a signal of how a strong brand, a passionate community, and the right crowdfunding strategy can turn momentum into measurable impact.A Campaign Fueled by Community and StrategyThe raise represents a coordinated collaboration between Proud Mary’s in-house marketing team and Maverick Brands , the equity crowdfunding agency founded by Meghan and Scott Hansen. Together, they built a campaign that blended storytelling, digital marketing, and investor engagement to bring Proud Mary’s mission — “Coffee for the People” — to life for investors across the U.S. “We believe this milestone reflects the strength of the Proud Mary community and the excitement around our next chapter,” said the Proud Mary team. “Through a coordinated effort between Maverick Brands and Proud Mary’s marketing team, we’ve been able to engage long-time supporters while also welcoming new investors eager to be part of our journey.” The campaign’s approach — balancing creative storytelling with data-driven marketing — exemplifies Maverick Brands’ model for helping founders raise capital while preserving authenticity.“People Aren’t Just Here for the Coffee”Founder Nolan Hirte summed it up best:“This raise shows us something powerful — people aren’t just here for the coffee. They believe in what Proud Mary stands for, and they believe in where we’re going.”Proud Mary President Matt Lounsbury added:“We’re so thankful for every single person who’s backed us. That support is helping us grow and bring even more people into the Proud Mary family — and that means the world to us.”The campaign’s success also caught industry attention — Proud Mary was recently featured in The Beacon, powered by American Crowdfunder, which spotlights standout equity raises across the nation.Oversubscribed and Moving ForwardWith the campaign now oversubscribed, Proud Mary Coffee has opened a waitlist for future investors interested in joining their next phase of growth.The company plans to use the new capital to explore expanding its café experience to more neighborhoods — potentially introducing smaller-footprint cafés designed to foster connection and showcase high-quality coffee, subject to market conditions and operational considerations.The Maverick Brands EffectFor Meghan and Scott Hansen, co-founders of Maverick Brands, Proud Mary’s raise is proof that equity crowdfunding can deliver both results and resonance.“Proud Mary’s campaign demonstrates what happens when you pair a powerful brand with a passionate community,” said Meghan Hansen, who leads creative and investor engagement strategy. “It’s the perfect example of how equity crowdfunding can empower companies to grow without losing their soul.”Maverick Brands has become one of the leading agencies helping founders and growth-stage companies navigate the new world of community investment — guiding brands through pre-launch strategy, creative direction, paid media, and ongoing investor engagement. As Scott Hansen puts it, “Crowdfunding is about more than capital. It’s about connection. When people invest in a brand they love, they become lifelong ambassadors — and that’s the real return.”With Proud Mary’s record-breaking raise now complete, one thing is clear: the crowd isn’t just watching — they’re investing in what they believe in.About Maverick BrandsMaverick Brands, founded by Meghan and Scott Hansen, is a full-service crowdfunding and digital marketing firm specializing in equity crowdfunding campaigns for purpose-driven and American-made companies. With a proven track record helping brands like Nine Line Apparel and others exceed their raise goals, Maverick Brands brings disciplined strategy, storytelling, and performance marketing to every campaign.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.