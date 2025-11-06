Meg and Scott Hansen’s Maverick Brands Helps Veteran-Led Nine Line Apparel Raise Over $3 Million Through Crowdfunding

Maverick Brands x Nine Line Apparel

Maverick Brands’ strategy and storytelling turned Nine Line Apparel’s patriotic community into investors — Raising over $3 Million for the Veteran Owed Company

Equity crowdfunding gives everyday people the chance to invest directly in the values they believe in — hard work, craftsmanship, and the American entrepreneurial spirit.” — Meghan Hansen, Maverick Brands Managing Partner

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a year when most equity crowdfunding campaigns struggled to reach the half-million mark, Nine Line Apparel ’s results stood out as extraordinary.According to KingsCrowd’s 2024 Annual Equity Crowdfunding Report , the average Reg CF campaign raised roughly $515,000 across all platforms, with only 9% of raises surpassing the $1 million mark. On StartEngine specifically, the median campaign closed around $250,000, and the average duration to reach $1 million exceeded 120 days.By comparison, Nine Line Apparel’s $3 million raise in just 90 days outperformed more than 95% of all active equity crowdfunding campaigns in the past year. Few campaigns in 2024–2025 achieved similar velocity, investor participation, or community engagement, and a testament to the power of the Maverick Brands ’ playbook created by founders, Meghan and Scott Hansen.Industry data from Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) further supports this distinction: across the entire Reg CF ecosystem, the total average raise per issuer in 2024 was approximately $650,000. That places Nine Line Apparel, guided by Meg and Scott Hansen’s Maverick Brands, firmly in the top percentile of performance — both in speed to capital and in total funds raised.Nine Line Apparel didn’t just raise money — it mobilized a mission. The Veteran-founded lifestyle brand invited its nationwide community to invest and surged past the multi-million-dollar mark on StartEngine, proving what happens when purpose, operations, and storytelling align.At the center is founder Tyler Merritt, a West Point graduate and former Army Special Operations pilot, whose “answer the call” ethos runs through every aspect of the company — from its products and workforce to its commitment to American manufacturing. That credibility translated into investor confidence once the cap table opened to the public.Guiding the campaign was Maverick Brands, co-founded by Meg and Scott Hansen. A graduate of both Admiral Farragut and The Citadel, Scott’s military training shaped his respect for discipline, leadership, and the Veteran community — principles that align directly with Nine Line’s mission. That shared ethos kept the raise focused on what mattered most: American jobs, Veteran-led execution, and transparent, values-driven growth.Maverick Brands’ blueprint for equity crowdfunding is built on strategy and transparency — connecting founders directly with investors through storytelling, behind-the-scenes access, and clear communication. Their approach gave investors a front-row seat to how Nine Line builds its products, supports its team, and fuels its national retail expansion.“American-made and Veteran-owned businesses represent the backbone of our economy — but they’re often overlooked by traditional investors,” said Meghan Hansen, co-founder of Maverick Brands. “Equity crowdfunding changes that. It gives everyday people the chance to invest directly in the values they believe in — hard work, craftsmanship, and the American entrepreneurial spirit.”The result was more than capital — it was community ownership. Nine Line Apparel’s campaign now stands among the top-performing Veteran-led raises in the country, turning loyal supporters into shareholders who share in the company’s growth and mission.As Veterans Day approaches, the success of Nine Line Apparel serves as a timely reminder that America’s strongest brands are built on service, purpose, and people — and with leaders like Meg and Scott Hansen of Maverick Brands guiding the way, more Veteran-founded companies are poised to take ownership of their future.About Maverick BrandsMaverick Brands, founded by Meghan and Scott Hansen, is a full-service crowdfunding and digital marketing firm specializing in equity crowdfunding campaigns for purpose-driven and American-made companies. With a proven track record helping brands like Nine Line Apparel and others exceed their raise goals, Maverick Brands brings disciplined strategy, storytelling, and performance marketing to every campaign.

